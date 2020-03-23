Wycombe Owner Rob Couhig Insists Club Will Survive Coronavirus Crisis | Football news

%MINIFYHTML500c33e3eed8f85082dca80bb8d74a6611% %MINIFYHTML500c33e3eed8f85082dca80bb8d74a6612%

But Americans warn of "decisions that may have undesirable ramifications in the short term and cause some adverse reactions."





%MINIFYHTML500c33e3eed8f85082dca80bb8d74a6613% %MINIFYHTML500c33e3eed8f85082dca80bb8d74a6614% Wycombe owner Rob Couhig completed its acquisition last October.

%MINIFYHTML500c33e3eed8f85082dca80bb8d74a6615% %MINIFYHTML500c33e3eed8f85082dca80bb8d74a6616%

Wycombe owner Rob Couhig insists the club will survive the coronavirus crisis, but cautioned that he may have to make some "undesirable,quot; decisions in the process.

The American, who only completed his acquisition of the League One club earlier this season, says he is exploring loan options, including those offered by the government, with the goal of preserving the club's cash flows and securing its future.

In an open letter to the Wanderers board, Couhig revealed that players will not train for the foreseeable future, doing personalized programs from home, and the stadium in Adams Park operates with minimal staff.

Gareth Ainsworth's team was eighth in League One before suspension from soccer due to the coronavirus pandemic

"The club will survive this crisis," he said. "It is our intention to come out on the other side in a better position and financially capable of surviving in the future."

"We also know that the club will have no income for the foreseeable future. However, we have certain expenses that we must cover and we will pay for them."

"While it is true that the EFL has arranged for some funds now, this money is basically money that was already owed to the club in the future. This is also true with our tax obligations. While we may delay payment, it is just that. a delay, not a relief. Essentially, we are borrowing from our future to continue as best we can in the present.

"We are also looking at the potential of government-backed loans for organizations similar to ours. Again, it is important to recognize that this money must be returned. We will have to fundamentally change our method of operation and commit to producing net income if we are to make use of of these loans.

"I am not going to apply for a loan that only allows us to return to where we were before the interruption. If we are going to borrow money, it must generate the necessary income to pay the loan plus a reasonable return for the risk involved in borrowing the money.

"The government has made arrangements to provide some assistance to employees. We are examining these options to see what we can do to help the club maintain our employees' income."

"The next few weeks will be difficult. I am committed to working with our employees and staff to do the things that are most likely to preserve the club."

"While some of my decisions may have undesirable ramifications in the short term and cause some adverse reactions, keep in mind that each decision is made with the hope and expectation that it will make the club stronger now and sustainable in the future." .

"I am very confident that we will get through this together. Your Wanderers will be a source of great comfort and pride in the future. But for now, we must all do our part."