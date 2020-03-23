WWE Monday Night Raw live scores, updates and highlights from the empty arena show

%MINIFYHTMLad346f8388821b43060522fb61667d2c11% %MINIFYHTMLad346f8388821b43060522fb61667d2c12%

The road to Wrestlemania 36 continues on Monday Night Raw, once again at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. All shows are taking place at WWE training facility with no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled for the show are WWE champion Brock Lesnar and his "Show of Shows,quot; opponent Drew McIntyre. Lesnar seeks revenge for when McIntyre tended it three weeks ago.

Also ready is former WWE champion Randy Orton, who will respond to the challenge issued on Raw by Edge last Monday to a last-man match at Wrestlemania.

WWE has dealt with these empty arenas differently than most people by mixing matches from previous pay-per-event events. Will we see more of that on the show or more than people have become used to every Monday night, too?

WWE Monday Night Raw live scores, updates

Stay closed as Sporting News will provide live updates on the penultimate Raw en route to Wrestlemania starting at 8 p.m. ET.