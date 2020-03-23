Working from home and feeling isolated? Keep reading.

%MINIFYHTML4d8279977671b9892dcca069b319252a11% %MINIFYHTML4d8279977671b9892dcca069b319252a12%

Q: I am concerned about my employees with all the talk about COVID-19. In what practical ways do we avoid feeling socially isolated?

A: great question. Many of the questions we've been answering are about cost reduction, closings, licenses, layoffs, and the implications of the Family First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). While many work remotely, sometimes that can also be insulating. No more face-to-face greetings with coworkers, cafeteria lunches, or dinner at a local restaurant on Friday night.

Rachael Peterson works with many of our clients on total rewards, compensation, and workplace issues. Peterson has compiled a list of recommendations for those new to working remotely.

Yes, the work needs to be done, but be sure to allow employees to continue connecting on a lighter note as well. Virtual coffee talks, lunches and social hour will lift your spirits and provide the ability to reconnect for a few minutes to see how everyone is doing. One of our clients is starting their weekly conference calls with fun stories about children and family during this period of social estrangement.

10 minute virtual vacation

With most trips terminated, may employees miss the next vacation or business trip? Encourage employees to share photos of their favorite vacations and educate people about the place (food, culture, etc.).

Tired of your remote workspace? Brainstorm what to do on the weekends … share your walking trail, board game, card game, recipe, craft, activity, movie, etc. No idea is a bad idea!

Now more than ever, it feels good to help! Share ideas on philanthropic ideas … Donate to a food pantry, buy a neighbor, or breed a dog (all based on comfort level, of course).

A 15-minute mental and body break can work wonders! Schedule a workout on your calendar and share your favorite meditation and training sites online with easily accessible videos and podcasts. Calm, Meditate and Headspace are some applications that many use.

Many employers offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) to support employees on stressors in working life, family problems, and / or financial concerns. Most health care providers also offer mental health support. Programs vary by employer and provider, but are valuable resources to help employees through difficult times.

Marker cdc.gov and watch for alerts.

Many of us long for connections. Don't let them disappear during this turbulent time.