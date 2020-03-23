Woody Allen accuses Mia Farrow of trying to destroy her career in a recently released memoir

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

& # 39; Apropos of Nothing & # 39; It has been quietly released by Arcade Publishing two weeks after Hachette chose to drop the director's book for & # 39; Wonder Wheel & # 39; after the protests and an employee strike.

Up News Info –

Woody Allen has attacked his ex-partner, Mia Farrow, accusing her of trying to destroy her career with allegations of sexual abuse in a new book that was threatened by the scandal.

The filmmaker's memoirs, "Apropos of Nothing," were quietly released by Arcade Publishing on Monday, March 23, two weeks after Hachette's bosses chose to drop the book after the protests and a withdrawal of supporters Farrow's daughter, Dylan Farrow, who alleged that Allen bothered her.

%MINIFYHTML88a6c52a20c0bc063ddd78119422a0b111% %MINIFYHTML88a6c52a20c0bc063ddd78119422a0b112%

The director repeats his innocence in the book and writes: "I never put a finger on Dylan, I never did anything that could be misinterpreted as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish."

He then attacks actress Mia, insisting that the allegations stemmed from his "quest as Ahab" for revenge, referencing the obsessed whaling captain in Herman Melville's classic "Moby Dick".

Woody also recalls a visit to Farrow's Connecticut home in August 1992, when he allegedly sexually abused Dylan, acknowledging that he briefly placed his head on his seven-year-old daughter's lap, but adds: "I certainly did not do anything inappropriate. her. I was in a room full of people watching television in the middle of the afternoon. "

Allen was the subject of two separate investigations into the allegations in the 1990s, but was never charged.

The filmmaker also talks about his romance with his current wife, Soon-Yi Previn – Mia Farrow's adoptive daughter – in the new memoirs, revealing, "We couldn't get our hands off us" when they first fell in love.

He goes on to explain that he and Mia were no longer together when he started dating his daughter, who is 35 years younger than Woody, and he remembers the day Farrow found out about the matter after discovering erotic pictures of his daughter.

"Of course I understand his surprise, his dismay, his anger, everything," he writes. "It was the correct reaction."

"Sometimes when things got tough and they criticized me everywhere, they asked me if I knew the result, did I ever wish I hadn't faced Soon-Yi? I always replied that I would do it again in an instant."