Woman allegedly whipped by a gun by Yung Berg breaks the silence

Talia Tilley, the woman who was allegedly whipped with a gun by producer Yung Berg, broke her silence after accusations that she tried to prepare him for a brutal invasion of her home.

Berg shared surveillance footage from outside his home, which shows the men rolling toward him, jumping over his fence, and then running away after the security alarm goes off.

"I want to respond to the accusations against me. They are completely false. At no time during the assault on me were the police called to their residence for any theft or suspicious activity that occurred in their backyard. I have not and never would be part I'm accused of. In fact, I was the only person physically injured and the only person who called the police that morning. I am an honest and decent woman from a military family. She always had a good character and people who know me personally. they would never question it. I have never threatened anyone or committed any crime, "says his statement obtained by The Blast.

She revealed that the police are now investigating the incident and that Lisa Bloom is representing her.

"I cannot describe the amount of physical and emotional pain that I am suffering, the shame of everything that is said against me, especially the false accusations. My life has been turned upside down. I have also lost my means of earning a living as a model, and my credibility in this industry has been tainted, "added Tilley.

Berg issued the following statement last week below.