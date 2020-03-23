Windowsills singalongs lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

The idea took root after Jenni Spinner and his wife, Rebecca Kell, saw videos of Europeans, confined to their homes due to the coronavirus, went up to their balconies and sang to lift their spirits in the face of the crisis.

Wouldn't it be nice, they reflected, if they could get the residents of their Chicago apartment building to do something similar?

Spinner said he thought a handful of friends might be a game for a community karaoke song for Bon Jovi's "Livin 'on a Prayer," which they said was easy to sing and well known. Thus, an event page was born on Facebook for a "Chicago-Wide Window Sing-a-Long,quot; on March 21.

Three days before it took place, 100 people responded that they were planning to participate or were interested in doing so. By the night of the event, that number had increased to 19,000.