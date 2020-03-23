Windowsills singalongs lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

The idea took root after Jenni Spinner and his wife, Rebecca Kell, saw videos of Europeans, confined to their homes due to the coronavirus, went up to their balconies and sang to lift their spirits in the face of the crisis.
Wouldn't it be nice, they reflected, if they could get the residents of their Chicago apartment building to do something similar?
Spinner said he thought a handful of friends might be a game for a community karaoke song for Bon Jovi's "Livin 'on a Prayer," which they said was easy to sing and well known. Thus, an event page was born on Facebook for a "Chicago-Wide Window Sing-a-Long,quot; on March 21.
Three days before it took place, 100 people responded that they were planning to participate or were interested in doing so. By the night of the event, that number had increased to 19,000.
"It somehow exploded," Spinner said Monday. She said that she and Mrs. Kell were planning another song for Saturday; this time the melody will be Jackson 5's "ABC." He said they would probably continue singing every Saturday until the crisis is gone.
The impromptu musical performances taking place in some of the largest cities in the United States appear to have started in Italy, which has been devastated by the outbreak.
Italians sang their national anthem from windows and balconies. Some played the violin and others played pots and pans. In Florence, the opera singer. Maurizio Marchini serenade The city from your balcony.
In the same way that Italians joined in the song to show solidarity, Chicago and Dallas residents on orders to stay home sang from their apartment windows and balconies.
In downtown Dallas on Friday, residents joined a version of the Bill Withers classic "Lean on Me." In New York City, a video showed apartment tenants singing songs like "Yellow Submarine,quot; and "My Girl."
In other cities, residents have pulled Musical instruments to play, while others have joined "virtual parties,quot; on Instagram hosted by a notable DJ and "attended,quot; by leading artists such as Drake, Naomi Campbell and Sean Combs.
Raising your voice in the song with others can be an intimate, shared social experience, and song choice matters little, said Steve Waksman, a music professor at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, about 100 miles west of Boston.
"Why do we sing at sporting events? Why do we sing in churches? he said Monday. “There is something clearly communal about singing in harmony. It's like touching someone without touching them. "
Staying away from others is the main directive of health officials who impose more restrictions to help curb the pandemic.
But what better way to connect with others, from a distance, than through song?
Colin Boyle, a photojournalist, covered the Chicago song for Block Club Chicago. He stood in the courtyard of the U-shaped apartment building of some 50 units where Ms. Spinner and Ms. Kell live.
"As 7 p.m. approached, people started singing and other people started looking out the window," What's going on? What is this song? ", Said.
A Chicago classic rock radio station also played the song at the appointed time.
Ms. Spinner said that she and Ms. Kell were singing out loud, so she couldn't be sure how many others participated, but was surprised at how she brought the tenants together.
She described looking out the window: "There are people you rarely talk to who hang out their window and say, 'Hello, there you are.'"
For his part, Jon Bon Jovi expressed his support. in an Instagram post.
"In these difficult times, I am with you with all my heart and soul, sending my love to everyone in Chicago and throughout the United States," he said in the publication. Sing, baby. We are all going through this together. Be strong."
%MINIFYHTML1baede06606ebd2bbcacf48869f01d8c17%%MINIFYHTML1baede06606ebd2bbcacf48869f01d8c18%