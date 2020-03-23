Wimbledon in fall could be an option if canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic, says Leif Shiras | Tennis news

Leif Shiras: "The magnitude of this pandemic has grown and we should be proud that tennis was one of the first important sports to step forward and say 'let's disconnect'







Novak Djokovic is the current Wimbledon champion. But will you have a chance to defend your title this summer?

"In a season like this, the possibility of entering the four majors would be something very special." Legendary tennis presenter Leif Shiras says Wimbledon could go into fall if canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has decimated the sports calendar and affected some of the biggest events of 2020, including the French Open, which moved from its scheduled spring time to September 20.

The US Open USA He has no plans to alter his schedule from the start date of August 25, while Wimbledon organizers said they were still proceeding on the grounds that the grass court Grand Slam would start on June 29.

Both the ATP and WTA announced that the tennis season has been suspended until June 7, but with the uncertainty of when there will be a sense of normalcy in the world, Shiras believes that the Wimbledon bosses should start thinking of a "plan B ", in case the pandemic The crisis will deepen further in the coming months.

"I hope we have Wimbledon, but you have to feel a two-week event with over half a million visitors, over 300 players, is it still a dangerous situation after the pandemic? Maybe," said Shiras he said to Sky Sports from his home in California.

"That is the question that Wimbledon has to answer and it will be difficult to reach a conclusion."

I think the players would be happy to play it and in a season like this, the chance to get into the big four, well that would be quite special if we can make that happen. Wimbledon in the fall someone?

With a number of tennis tournaments already packed during a busy time of year, the idea of ​​having three consecutive Grand Slams is something that could be a viable option.

"What is autumn like in London?" quipped Shiras, a finalist at the Queen's Club in 1984. "It is doable, I suppose. You may have colder conditions, but if it were a time in our planet's history when we could get away with it, I think it would be worth it." worth trying with Wimbledon. " time of year.

"I think the public and the community would love to have that kind of entertainment. I think the players would be happy to play it and in a season like this, the chance to get into the big four, well, that would be quite special if we can make it happen. . "

Shiras, who enjoyed career wins over Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl, Johan Kriek, and Kevin Curren, helping him reach world number 31 in his career, also feels that players will have to reconsider their schedules, while ATP and WTA they would have to think about the possibility of canceling their events in case Wimbledon is transferred.

Rafael Nadal will seek an amazing 13th French Open title in September

Players will have to wait until September to return to Roland Garros after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced the change due to the pandemic.

The FFT has been criticized for making the decision without consulting other stakeholders, and Shiras was confused by the strange decision-making as it faced directly with the Laver Cup exhibition tournament which is championed by Roger Federer.

Was more at stake here? Possibly. But finally, at the end of the day, Roland Garros wanted to play tennis. Unfortunately, they simply did not consult with anyone else. Leif Shiras questions Roland Garros decision making

"That news came out of nowhere," Shiras admitted. "I think things are changing so rapidly in this situation, day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, that their first reaction was how they could do it without consulting the ATP, WTA, the Australian Open, which is a partner with the Laver Cup. I think there were many doubts about the actions the FFT took.

"As we look closely at things now, Coco Gauff said 'I'd rather play consecutive Slams than no Slams'. It's a tremendous challenge for the players. I think with the season going on, with the Time Running Out Free, players will be happy to take two majors when we are lucky to have one in 2020.

"With the Laver Cup, you just have to feel that there was more to the FFT's decision-making. They found a place on the calendar and they took it. The fact that it directly collided with the Laver Cup, which is a direct competitor from the ITF Davis Cup, well I'm sure Federer's group is pretty upset. Was there more at stake here? Possibly. But at the end of the day, Roland Garros wanted to play tennis. Unfortunately, they just didn't consult with no one else.

"They could have done more harm than good. But if I was a player and they gave me a chance to play a major, I would be happy to take advantage of it. The money is good and the points are good."

Shiras has enjoyed a 30-year career as a tennis announcer and was recently inducted into the USTA's Midwest Hall of Fame.

