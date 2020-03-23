Willie Mullins turns to Bachasson at Clonmel show | Racing News

Bachasson offers to provide Willie Mullins with a third consecutive victory in the afternoon main event at Clonmel on Tuesday.

The champion coach has saddled the last two winners of The BoyleSports App Chase download at Koshari and Acapella Bourgeois respectively, and appears to have an excellent opportunity to complete the hat-trick.

Bachasson, who wears the colors of Edward O & # 39; Connell, who became famous for the now-retired Un De Sceaux, has won 10 of his 20 starts to date.

After returning from a year on the sidelines with a good effort to finish third at last month's Boyne Hurdle in Navan, Gray finished sixth in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival a fortnight ago.

The nine-year-old returns to the fences for the first time since falling on the second fence at the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Assistant coach Patrick Mullins said: "He ran very well at Cheltenham and seems to be doing well since then. Hopefully this is a good opportunity for him."

"He hasn't run over fences since he fell in the Gold Cup, but he's generally a very good jumper, even though he's not a great horse."

"The way he jumped to Cheltenham, I wouldn't worry about fencing with him anyway."

Bachasson faces just four rivals in the two-and-a-half-mile competition, including stable partner Bonbon Au Miel. Gordon Elliott's Death Duty and Joseph O & # 39; Brien's Mortal represent Gigginstown House Stud, and Jessica Harrington's Discordantly completes the quintet.

Bromhead's Henry saddles four riders on the seven-race undercard, perhaps the most interesting of which runs in the final flat race of Virtual Racing On The BoyleSports App.

Yousayitbest was bought for £ 220,000 in November, having impressively gained its only start in the point-to-point sphere 12 days earlier.

Doyen's five-year-old son was not running after he was declared to run in Downpatrick on Sunday.

De Bromhead said: "He looks like a very nice horse who has been working well at home. He was very impressive winning his point-to-point. We just want to get him out there and start now."

"He was worried about the dry dirt at Downpatrick. We haven't been too hard on him at home, but he's doing well. I don't know if he's a shock horse, but he's a really nice jumping horse." for the future."

Yousayitbest's opponents include Elliott's Frontal Assault, who was seen finishing third behind Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow, and a pair of newcomers at Captain Kangaroo and Kilcruit, trained by Willie and Tony Mullins, respectively.

Interestingly, Patrick Mullins is associated with Kilcruit for his uncle, instead of Captain Kangaroo for his father.

De Bromhead fires a twin assault in the Money Back On The BoyleSports App opening Maiden Hurdle, with Florrie Web looking to build a third place in his debut in Cork last July.

Her stable partner She Tops The Lot was detained at three points to point.

"Florrie Webb is a good horse that ran well in his first start for us in Cork last year. We hope he can move forward and give us another good run," said De Bromhead.

"She Tops The Lot seems like a good mare at home that works well. Although she hasn't done much in her point-to-point races, it's her first race for us, so we'll see how she gets on."