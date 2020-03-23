Why Wells Adams just stated that it's over between him and Sarah Hyland

Trouble in paradise?

On Sunday, Wells Adams joked that "it's over,quot; between him and Sarah Hyland after a heated puzzle debacle.

During his stay, the Bachelor Nation star had been working on an intricate puzzle with his fiancé, only to discover that the last piece was missing. On social media to express his displeasure, he shared a photo of the puzzle in his Instagram Stories and wrote: "The successes keep coming." To his surprise, the Modern Family Star had hidden the piece.

"You fucking king stole the piece?" she screamed as she joked scolding Sarah on her next story. "What's the matter with you ?! Why would you do that ?!"

Hysterically laughing at him Bachelorette party Alum's reaction, Sarah tried to reason with Wells, but he wasn't having it. Instead of listening to her, she exclaimed, "You don't understand how much pain I've been in right now. That's all. We're apart. It's over."