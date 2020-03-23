Why Wells Adams just stated that it's over between him and Sarah Hyland

Trouble in paradise?
On Sunday, Wells Adams joked that "it's over,quot; between him and Sarah Hyland after a heated puzzle debacle.
During his stay, the Bachelor Nation star had been working on an intricate puzzle with his fiancé, only to discover that the last piece was missing. On social media to express his displeasure, he shared a photo of the puzzle in his Instagram Stories and wrote: "The successes keep coming." To his surprise, the Modern Family Star had hidden the piece.
"You fucking king stole the piece?" she screamed as she joked scolding Sarah on her next story. "What's the matter with you ?! Why would you do that ?!"
Hysterically laughing at him Bachelorette party Alum's reaction, Sarah tried to reason with Wells, but he wasn't having it. Instead of listening to her, she exclaimed, "You don't understand how much pain I've been in right now. That's all. We're apart. It's over."
Once things calmed down, Sarah retrieved the missing piece and helped her future husband complete the puzzle. "Yay! We did the puzzle," he joked in the following Wells story as he put the last piece in place. Still holding a grudge, he wrote: "@sarahhyland is the worst."
In addition to his intense puzzle, Wells has kept himself busy with some movie marathons. After finishing his puzzle, he leaned back and watched The Hobbit. Sarah, on the other hand, unearthed her old dance shoes and accompanied her fans down memory lane in her Instagram Stories.
Reflecting on their relationship, Sarah gave Wells a sweet thanks on Instagram before their social estrangement: "Taken a week before we quarantined. Grateful to have a life partner like @wellsadams in these terrifying times. Keep safe those he loves and at home. "
Poking fun, the Bachelor in Paradise the bartender shared a post of his own to honor his girlfriend, writing: "How many more days in quarantine until she kills me?"
