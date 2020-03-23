Why the Patriots don't rush to replace Tom Brady with a proven quarterback

It's been a week since Tom Brady let New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft know he wanted to meet, then he went to Kraft's house on Monday night and told his two-decade-old boss that he was leaving. to move. The Patriots have had so much time to transform into a landing spot in the NFL's musical chair set that they play prominent quarterbacks and make a headline-grabbing move to put Brady's successor in his place.

They have not done it. They watched as Teddy Bridgewater, Nick Foles and Philip Rivers went elsewhere. They have not been changed by Andy Dalton or Cam Newton. They haven't gotten into the free agent fray to sign Jameis Winston. They have not become Joe Flacco's next destination.

The Patriots made a quarterback move Sunday, agreeing to a contract with Brian Hoyer after the Indianapolis Colts released him on Saturday. Hoyer had several seasons as a backup for Brady and is now returning to New England just after the departure of the six-time Super Bowl winner. Brady had his deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers essentially in effect Tuesday night and officially signed the two-year, $ 50 million contract on Friday. The post-Brady Patriots now have Hoyer on the list alongside other quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler.

Could it be that? Would Coach Bill Belichick really enter the 2020 season with Stidham, a fourth-round draft pick last year that had four attempts at regular-season passes last season as Brady's rookie substitute, or Hoyer as the Patriots' starter?

Maybe.

The Patriots are "probably,quot; made as a quarterback, according to a person familiar with team planning. That plan could be flexible, according to that person, who added that it depends on which quarterbacks may be available from now on because the team is always looking to update if the value is correct.

If that's the case, that could rule out Winston, who has already been available in the free agent market without restriction and was replaced by Brady in Tampa. Winston threw 33 touchdowns and more than 5,100 yards last season in coach Bruce Arians' Buccaneers offense "risk-free, no cookies." But there were those 30 nasty interceptions, and perhaps Belichick believes that neither he nor offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels can fix such oversight with football.

It could rule out Dalton, who has apparently already been available in a possible trade with the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepare to make Joe Burrow, the winner of the LSU Heisman Trophy, the alleged overall pick in next month's NFL draft. He could rule out Flacco, the former Super Bowl MVP for the Baltimore Ravens who was released last week by the Denver Broncos.

He wouldn't necessarily rule out Newton, the former Carolina Panthers Most Valuable Player in the league, if he is released and willing to sign a modest contract. Until now, you have been granted permission to search for an exchange.

And I wouldn't rule out the Patriots taking a quarterback in the draft.

But for now, at least, Belichick seems willing to take a chance on Stidham or Hoyer. Both are familiar with the New England offense, a potentially key consideration during an NFL offseason in which the teams' programs have been suspended indefinitely amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Many will use the 2020 NFL season as a referendum on whether Belichick or Brady were more responsible for the Patriots' dynastic success in the past two decades. It is not necessarily valid, but it is probably inevitable. Which will be better without the other?

Brady throws the back of the Patriots out of his career playing for a coach, Arians, known as a talented guru and quarterback around him on the Buccaneers' offense. However, he'll turn 43 in August and won't have the benefit of many, if any, off-season practices before training camp to adjust to his new offense and teammates. But he is, after all, Tom Brady, arguably the best quarterback in history.

Belichick's first team after the Brady Patriots will come from an opening round playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans. The roster has suffered key losses in free agency: linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts are also among those who have left, and salary space is limited. But he is, after all, Bill Belichick, arguably the best coach in history.

The Patriots, remember, were 11-5 (but missed the playoffs) in the 2008 season, with Matt Cassel serving as a quarterback after Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in Game 1. They remembered 3-1, remember, first Jimmy Garoppolo and then Jacoby Brissett as quarterback, while Brady served his four-game Deflategate suspension to open the 2016 season.

And if Belichick can win next season with Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer as a quarterback, it could be his greatest feat as a coach.