Jameis Winston is running out of teams he can sign with in NFL free agency. The Patriots, with Tom Brady going to the Buccaneers, and Chargers, with Philip Rivers going to the Colts, seem happy to go in other directions in the quarterback.

The Redskins might be in the market for a QB as a competitive contingency for Dwayne Haskins, but it all points to Ron Rivera's team hoping that Cam Newton will be released by the Panthers. The Bears have already decided to trade for Nick Foles as their alternative to Mitchell Trubisky.

That leaves Winston needing to settle for a backup role somewhere, even though he threw for a total of 5,109 yards with 33 touchdowns last season. There is no doubt that his 30 league-leading interceptions have caused teams to stop on signing him. But at just 26, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft also has a high ceiling in his future.

That's where the Steelers come in as Winston's best hope to see the field as a starter sometime in that future. At this point, Pittsburgh doesn't have a lot of salary cap space in 2020, at around $ 10 million, but that's enough to bring him to a one-year economic deal like No. 2.

Ben Roethlisberger is completely healthy and committed to a great rebounding season at age 38, following elbow surgery that ends the season. But the Steelers had a good indication that neither Mason Rudolph nor Duck Hodges are a long-term successor after they both showed significant limitations in replacing Roethlisberger.

The Steelers need a lot of improvement behind Big Ben, given their age and continued wear. Roethlisberger is signed during the 2021 season and is slated to become a free agent when he's 40 in 2022, so lining up a more intriguing replacement doesn't hurt either.

The last time we saw Roethlisberger in full-game action in 2018, he led the league in two categories: passing yards (5,129) and interceptions (16). He still managed to score a strong 96.5 in efficiency while shooting 7.6 yards per attempt. Winston "caught,quot; Roethlisberger as best (yards), worst (INT) on those two volume-based QB stats. He also did so while averaging 8.2 yards per attempt.

Since Winston emerged as one of the NFL's top prospects by winning the Heisman and leading the State of Florida to the national championship as a red-shirt freshman in 2013, he has drawn physical and skill comparisons with Roethlisberger. Part of this was similar size and height, with Winston standing 6-4,231 pounds and Roethlisberger at 6-5,240 pounds.

But the biggest parts were stamina to hang in the pocket and extend plays when needed with underrated athleticism, plus the willingness to fight and look for the big pass on the field. Roethlisberger also led the league in interceptions in his 24-year season. When they were both 25 years old, Roethlisberger and Winston obtained offensive guardianship from Bruce Arians.

Roethlisberger was able to fix a few early shots in Pittsburgh to maintain efficiency with his big arm. That's what has him on his way to the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame, in addition to winning two Super Bowls. Along the way, he has received help from his team's constant dedication to defense and running. That took a lot of pressure off Big Ben and therefore gave him less reason to take a chance with the ball in his hands.

Winston, working with Roethlisberger's longtime offensive guru, Randy Fichtner, can re-tangle the physical and mental aspects of his game, as well as the ideal endorsement for a good team, without the pressure of starting a bad team. If something else happens to Roethlisbeger and he needs to waste more time, Winston would give them a much better chance of being a playoff team and not wasting that defense like Rudolpn and Hodges did in frustration 8-8 in 2019.

With Winston enduring in free agency, his reward is beginning to outweigh his risk. Steelers fans who think Winston may be a disaster need to remember that a younger Roethlisberger had some of the same issues around the same age. Once Fichtner arrived with Arians in '07, Roethlisberger found his way forever as a more careful game creator.

Winston is a better option than a rookie recruited on the second night of the draft to replace Rudolph and Hodges, both for the help he can provide now and the potential for a much bigger role not too long later. Given his limited options, Winston should take the opportunity to land in the Steelers organization. Now, the Steelers need to see that he's a bargain for them, too.