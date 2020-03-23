Why is the death rate from coronavirus in Italy so high? The | News

%MINIFYHTMLf4525c03dab4b986fd2f8c52c2e4549611% %MINIFYHTMLf4525c03dab4b986fd2f8c52c2e4549612%

The numbers have been dizzying. Four hundred thirty-three. Six hundred twenty seven. Seven hundred and ninety-three.

For weeks, daily briefings by Italy's civil protection agency have provided grim updates on the number of people killed by the new coronavirus, deepening feelings of sadness in a country that has become the deadliest center of the pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLf4525c03dab4b986fd2f8c52c2e4549613% %MINIFYHTMLf4525c03dab4b986fd2f8c52c2e4549614%

Despite a series of near-draconian measures gradually implemented to halt the spread of the virus, including a quarantine nationwide and the closure of all nonessential companies, Italy has been unable to "flatten the curve," slowing the spread of the virus. it spread in an attempt to prevent an already overloaded health system from being overrun.

%MINIFYHTMLf4525c03dab4b986fd2f8c52c2e4549615% %MINIFYHTMLf4525c03dab4b986fd2f8c52c2e4549616%

The country's last count reported a total of 5,476 deaths from 59,138 infections, with a world-leading death rate of 8.6 percent.

By contrast, in China, where the outbreak originated, the death rate is 3.8 percent. In Germany, which has reported more than 24,000 cases, only 94 deaths, it is 0.3 percent.

INTERNAL HISTORY: What can we learn from the coronavirus crisis in Italy? (25: 15_

But there may be several reasons for Italy's alarming death rate.

"The numbers we have are not representative of the entire infected population," said Massimo Galli, head of the infectious disease unit at Hospital Sacco in Milan, the main city in the most affected region of Lombardy, where 68 percent of the total of national deaths has been reported.

Galli explained that as the emergency situation deteriorated rapidly over the past month, Italy focused its tests only on people showing severe symptoms in areas with high epidemic intensity; the result, according to experts, is that the currently available numbers produce a statistical artifact, a distortion.

"This causes an increase in the mortality rate because it is based on the most severe cases and not on all of those infected," Galli said.

The coronavirus can take up to 14 days before an infection turns into symptoms like fever and dry cough, and during that incubation period, asymptomatic patients can transmit it. Experts believe that it is this so-called "stealth transmission,quot; that has fueled the rapid spread of the outbreak, infecting communities that do not realize it until symptoms develop and are tested.

As of March 15, Italy had carried out some 125,000 tests. By contrast, South Korea, which has implemented a widespread testing strategy, has tested about 340,000 people, including those with mild symptoms or no symptoms. It has registered almost 9,000 infections to date, with a mortality Speed0.6 percent.

Italian Granny's Coronavirus Council (1:09)

The & # 39; social contact matrix & # 39; from Italy

While the new coronavirus can infect people of all ages, older adults, whose immune systems have declined with age, appear to be more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill after contracting the virus, causing an officially known highly infectious respiratory disease like COVID-19.

In Italy, 85.6 percent of the deceased were over 70, according to the latest report from the National Institute of Health (ISS) report.

Taking into account that 23 percent of Italians are over 65 years old, Italy has the second oldest population in the world after Japan, the age distribution could also have played a role in increasing the death rate, according to observers.

Another possible factor is Italy's own health system, which provides universal coverage and is largely free.

"We have many older people with numerous illnesses who were able to live longer thanks to extensive care, but these people were more fragile than others," Galli said, adding that numerous patients at Sacco Hospital, one of the largest medical centers in Italy, died of the coronavirus and suffered from other serious diseases.

According to the latest ISS report that tracks the profile of COVID-19 victims, 48 ​​percent of the deceased had an average of three pre-existing conditions.

Although indirectly, experts also pointed to Italy's "social contact matrix,quot; as another possible reason behind the wider spread of the coronavirus among older people.

"Italian older people, although most of them live alone, are not isolated and their lives are characterized by a much more intense interaction with their children and with the younger population compared to other countries," said Linda Laura Sabbadini, director central of the National Italian. Institute of Statistics.

"When an external shock occurs (such as the coronavirus outbreak), it is important that these interactions decrease, so isolating older people should have been an immediate priority."

& # 39; Forever without preparation & # 39;

However, such explanations stemming from the quirks of the Italian experience, ranging from strong family ties in a geriatric society to problems related to testing practices, should not make other nations complacent, experts warned.

"Other countries should keep a close watch," said Pierluigi Lopalco, an epidemiologist and professor of hygiene at the University of Pisa.

"What we are seeing in Italy is the same movie that we have already seen in China, where Italy is Hubei and Lombardy is Wuhan," he said, referring respectively to the Chinese province that was closed by the authorities, and its capital where the new coronavirus it was first detected late last year.

"I am afraid we will see the same movie again in other countries in the coming weeks," said Lopalco, who is part of a working group leading the epidemiological response in Puglia, southern Italy.

Citing the epidemic curve of other countries, Lopalco suggested that their difference from Italy is simply the moment: they are at an earlier stage.

"After China, Italy is the first country where the epidemic broke out, so we are dealing with the effects of an advanced-stage epidemic."

While many countries are gradually taking stricter measures to implement social distancing, they have so far resisted taking the same drastic steps as Italy due to major concerns about the economic effects of such movements.

Italian doctors at the center of the country's battle against the pandemic have warned that a reluctance to act quickly and decisively could have important consequences.

"If I were the head of the health ministry of any country, I would be terrified and move extremely fast to take strict measures to contain it," Galli said, even when he admitted that "in these situations, we are all not prepared forever: it is impossible to be fully prepared to handle such events. "

COUNTING THE COST: Struck by the coronavirus pandemic, will Italy need a bailout? (25:00)

& # 39; Waiting for a new wave to arrive & # 39;

While Italy has been holding its breath to watch the epidemic flatten its curve, the tense healthcare system has rapidly approached total saturation.

In Lombardy, some doctors on the coronavirus front are reportedly working without the proper protective equipment, exposing themselves to great risk. According to the ISS, 14 of them have already lost their lives and a total of 3,700 nurses and doctors were infected while on duty.

Meanwhile, authorities in the worst-affected region of Italy race against time to isolate people and find beds for patients. In the center of Milan, the four-star Michelangelo hotel is being transformed into a quarantine facility for about 300 people, while an exhibition pavilion is being converted into an intensive care room for another 300 people. Both are slated to be operational later this week.

According to Galli, it will be weeks before there is a steady slowdown in northern Italy because the region is still dealing with infections contracted before the isolation measures are implemented.

"We are like a man submerged in the sea with the tip of his nose still able to reach the surface. He is still breathing, but he also hopes that a new wave does not come."

However, the latest update from the country's civil protection agency was cause for some cautious optimism.

The number of new infections on Sunday was 3,957, compared to 4,821 the day before, while deaths fell to 651 from a record 793 on Saturday, a rare moment of relief, albeit fleeting.