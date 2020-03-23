Why fans speculate about Halsey and Yungblud 6 months after split

Halsey He took to the Instagram stories on Sunday and shared photos of the delicious dinner he made.

"My first attempt at making a #YorkshireCertified Sunday dinner," the 25-year-old singer wrote alongside the image, noting that "supplies were limited."

The meal consisted of many traditional items, such as Yorkshire pudding and Banoffee pie. It seems that the food received the seal of approval from his ex Yungblud, too. The 22-year-old artist, who was born in Yorkshire, shared Halsey's post and wrote "can confirm,quot; along with a check mark and a heart emoji.

After viewing the posts, many fans turned to social media to react. For example, a follower wondered if the two actually dined together.

"Halsey and Yungblud dining together have me screaming," wrote a Twitter user.

Another was excited about the response.

"OMG Guys, it's happening," another tweeted. "Yungblud (replied) to Halsey in his Stories. I can't believe it."

However, a third party suggested that the two are just friends.

"Did you see that Yungblud replied?" another tweeted. "I love that they're still friends! I have full respect for Halsey and Evan, but Dom is a good guy! How sweet!"