Whitmer issues executive order Stay Stay Stay Stay – Up News Info Detroit

– Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered an executive order Stay Home, Stay Safe for Michigan residents during a press conference Monday at 11 a.m.

The order will take effect at 12:01 am on March 24, for at least the next three weeks.

People can only leave their home or place of residence in very limited circumstances, and must comply with the social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they do so. This includes staying at least six feet from people outside the individual's home as much as possible under the circumstances.

"In just 13 days, we have gone from 0 to more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19," said Whitmer.. “This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us to work together to protect our families and our communities. The most effective way to reduce the virus is to stay home. I know this will be difficult, but it will be temporary. If we all get together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives. "

The order to stay home, also known as a shelter-in-place measure, will come after governors in California, New York, Illinois, Ohio and other states issued similar orders.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Number of positive cases reaches 1,232 with 15 deaths as of Monday morning

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief deputy Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said at a press conference Monday that the number of positive cases in Michigan reached 1,232 cases with 15 deaths. The cases now include the upper peninsula.

Here is the breakdown by age:

0 to 19 years one% 20 to 29 years 8% 30 to 39 years 14% 40 to 49 years 18% 50 to 59 years 19% 60 to 69 years twenty% 70 to 79 years 12% More than 80 years 7%

The numbers are updated daily at 2 p.m. with coronavirus results included as of 10 a.m.

For more information on coronavirus, visit here.

