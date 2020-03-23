White House looking at date to lift social distancing – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML8a58041bbe909894659cd08ce48c5a2311% %MINIFYHTML8a58041bbe909894659cd08ce48c5a2312%

President Donald Trump told reporters that the White House was seeking to set a date to lift the guidelines for social distancing, suggesting that "the United States will be open to business very soon."

He said it will be "long before the three or four months that someone suggested. … We cannot allow the cure to be worse than the problem itself."

%MINIFYHTML8a58041bbe909894659cd08ce48c5a2313% %MINIFYHTML8a58041bbe909894659cd08ce48c5a2314%

Monday's briefing was covered by cable news networks and briefly by some of the broadcast networks, which disrupted local or evening news broadcasts.

%MINIFYHTML8a58041bbe909894659cd08ce48c5a2315% %MINIFYHTML8a58041bbe909894659cd08ce48c5a2316%

Last week, Trump suggested that the coronavirus crisis could extend until July or August or even later, though he did not say whether that meant that social distancing measures would still be recommended. Those have led to massive closings and layoffs that have sent the economy into a tailspin.

Related story & # 39; Bad Boys For Life & # 39; get home early

However, raising some of the social distancing recommendations as early as next week is likely to conflict with public health officials, who have given no indication that the spread of the virus is under control. Trump also suggested that some parts of the country could be "reopened," while other hotspots, such as New York and California, remained under restrictions.

"We have not announced a date, but we are getting close enough to come up with a date," Trump told reporters.

The White House last week launched a 15-day PSA campaign to get Americans to avoid large gatherings and, in many cases, simply stay home.

There has been a chorus of voices in the conservative media suggesting that the situation will be worse if the economy is in ruins.

On Fox News on Sunday, Steve Hilton said: You know, that famous line? "The cure is worse than the disease." That is exactly the territory we are rushing towards. Do you think it's just the coronavirus that kills people? This total economic shutdown will kill people. "

Trump echoed that point in his report Monday. "We cannot shut down (the economy) and think it will be wonderful. There will be tremendous repercussions. There will be tremendous death."

He acknowledged that medical professionals in the coronavirus working group have not endorsed a plan to facilitate patterns of social distancing. The man who has been the most visible public medical professional in the White House task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was not present at the briefing on Monday.

Trump's appearance was before a much smaller group of reporters, as the White House Correspondents Association announced that one of its members may be showing symptoms of the coronavirus. In the meeting room seats, reporters drifted even further apart than they have been, with only 14 now occupying the space.