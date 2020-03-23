White House Correspondents Warned of Possible Coronavirus Case – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5403e34c04153903d06e45bfb9af3fa011% %MINIFYHTML5403e34c04153903d06e45bfb9af3fa012%

The White House Correspondents Association said a member of the press corps has a suspected case of coronavirus and is advising journalists and others who were at the White House on a number of dates during the past two weeks to take precautions. .

"We were informed that one of our colleagues has a suspected COVID-19 case," WHCA President Jonathan Karl wrote in an email to members. "The individual was in the White House on March 9, 11, 16, and 18. We encourage all journalists who were in the White House during this period to review public health guidelines, consult their medical professionals, and take appropriate next steps. "

The member who may have the coronavirus was not identified, but Karl said they had been in contact with the individual's news organization and the White House doctor.

"As we have said since this crisis began, our priority is ensuring that we can maintain a healthy group to provide coverage to the president," wrote Karl, who is the White House chief correspondent for ABC News.

White House reporters work in confined spaces in the west wing, and seats in the meeting room were rearranged last week for reporters to separate. The White House has also been checking reporters' temperatures as they enter daily briefings with President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force. The White House also has restricted access to lands that have been assigned seats in the meeting room or in the assigned workspace.