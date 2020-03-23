When the coronavirus closes its laboratory, can science continue?

When fieldwork endangers the field

Bangalore's development in India's technology hub has improved the living standards of millions. But the effects of such urbanization on the surrounding agricultural regions of the city are less clear. That was a subject that Pramila Thapa, a graduate student studying the impacts of urbanization on agricultural systems at the Universities of Kassel and Göttingen, Germany, hoped to study.

"Everything was set up for a large-scale social survey," said Ms Thapa's advisor Tobias Plieninger, a professor in Kassel and Göttingen. "We developed a questionnaire, we identified 60 towns and cities with a total of 1,200 potential respondents, we recruited six interviewers."

But with the coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka state government in India closed universities and other aspects of public life. And the partner of the German institution in India had additional concern about doing fieldwork at this time.

"Some people were concerned that we might be responsible for bringing the virus to the villages," he said.

Ms. Thapa's project has been suspended until the safety of her colleagues and the communities they study can be guaranteed. The delay has been "very painful," said Dr. Plieninger, especially for graduate students in his department whose projects will likely have to undergo substantial changes. – Annie Roth

Firefighters cannot be studied during a crisis.

In the Satchin Panda lab at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, the coronavirus outbreak is alienating people that their research could help.

Dr. Panda studies the circadian rhythms, the 24-hour cycles that govern our bodies. He is especially interested in how to keep those rhythms strong and how interruptions harm our health. For example, research has shown that shift workers whose daily lives are out of sync with the sun, such as nurses or firefighters, are more prone to certain diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.