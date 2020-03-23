What's on at Sky Sports Golf this week? Ryder Cup, older and more | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML132ac23b1a4a3d048b189658f9cf368f11% %MINIFYHTML132ac23b1a4a3d048b189658f9cf368f12%

The Ryder Cup 2018 is among the events to be featured on this week's calendar.

From the great British success to the glory of the European Ryder Cup, there will be many magical golf memories to enjoy at Sky Sports Golf this week.

With global sports hours closed in the coming months due to the coronavirus pandemic, we've broken down the TV guide to bring you a wealth of special moments from the golf archives.

Each day will be devoted to a different course, tournament, or golf area, while each night will provide an opportunity to look back at the highlights of a past Ryder Cup.

Here's a look at what's to come in the coming days (week starting March 23) …

Monday

Georgia Hall's grand opening win at the 2018 British Women's Open is the focus of the day, with the full seven hours of final round coverage repeated from 10 a.m. and highlights available later that night.

Tuesday

The "Tuition Tuesday,quot; theme continues throughout the competitive hiatus of golf, with a series of Golf Academy episodes throughout the day to offer guidance and tips for improving your golf game.

We then shifted our focus to Valderrama and the 1997 Ryder Cup starting at 9 p.m. where a fresh-faced Lee Westwood appeared and Seve Ballesteros captained Europe to victory in their homeland.

Lee Westwood partnered with Sir Nick Faldo during his Ryder Cup opening

Wednesday

A day dedicated to European Tour golf gives viewers the opportunity to see full coverage of the final round of the 2019 DP World Tour Championship that ends the season, as well as the best daily moments from a memorable week in Dubai.

David Feherty's sit-in with Tommy Fleetwood appears on the channel from 8:30 p.m., before highlights of the dramatic 1999 Ryder Cup "Battle of Brookline,quot;.

Thursday

A flashback from Thursday sees the day dedicated to the 2018 Tour Championship, where Tiger Woods took center stage at the end of the season to fire Rory McIlroy and record an 80th victory on the PGA Tour.

Woods' victory was his first worldwide since 2014.

In addition to the daily highlights from all four rounds of that iconic East Lake week, there's a three-hour special starting at 8 p.m.

Friday

Coverage goes into main mode for the rest of the week, with Friday's schedule focused on the PGA Championship and including coverage of the final round of an entertaining finale to last year's contest.

Highlights from Brooks Koepka's title defense and a reunion with Feherty also appear, before attention turns back to Ryder Cup mode at 10 p.m. and the exhibition of the history of Europe in 2004.

Saturday

The 12-hour coverage of the final round of the 2016 Open Championship, the first to be shown live on Sky Sports, is repeated, with the Royal Troon showdown between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson producing one of the best head-to-head battles of the history of the open.

Mickelson and Stenson starred in a remarkable final day

Ryder Cup dominance in Europe continues from 10 p.m., with the first part of the weekend's installment focused on the 2006 event and a week to remember at the K Club.

Sunday

The week is completed in style with a full day dedicated to the Ryder Cup, with the best daily moments of 2018 at Le Golf National before a full replay of Sunday's singles and Europe's impressive victory.

Coverage of that remarkable final day begins at 11 a.m., with a two-hour documentary, Perfection in Paris, and then starting at 7:30 p.m. to reflect on the success of Thomas Bjorn's side.