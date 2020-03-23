What Local Forecasters Say About Forecasted Snow, March 23, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLdf2ba7115428f1137b458aec66d5bf1411% %MINIFYHTMLdf2ba7115428f1137b458aec66d5bf1412%

A winter storm warning or advisory was issued for the central and western parts of the state, but Boston should see less than an inch of snow on Monday, according to The National Weather Service.

West of Boston, Bedford could see 1 to 2 inches, while Worcester is expected to receive 3 to 4 inches of snow. Fitchburg is forecast to see 6 to 8 inches of snow, a map of the service shows.

(Update 6 a.m.) Here's our last thought on the winter storm that will hit southern New England this afternoon and tonight. Snow and rain movements in the late morning / early afternoon. #mawx #ctwx #riwx #snow For more detailed information, see: https://t.co/dl87ctqKEo pic.twitter.com/yiE3B1RblW – NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 23, 2020

"The forecast challenge will be the amount of snow accumulated before changing to rain," says the service. said on Twitter. "A #Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Berkshires & Worcester Hills for 4-8,quot; of wet, heavy snow. "

The radar loops show light snow that spreads over much of #CONNECTICUT and central-west #MOM at noon. The challenge of forecasting will be how much #snow accumulates before changing to rain. A #Winter Storm warning still in effect for Berkshires and Worcester Hills for 4-8 "of heavy, wet snow pic.twitter.com/9b26w9WKkL – NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 23, 2020

Here's an idea of ​​what to expect as the snow moves this afternoon, changing to rain from south to north tonight. pic.twitter.com/tLmLZaAJ8u – NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 23, 2020

This is what local meteorologists say about the storm:

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: rando Waiting 3-6 ″ of N,amp;W snow from I-495 late today until tonight. There could even be a little more at the higher elevations. "

Expecting 3-6 "of N,amp;W snow from I-495 late tonight until tonight. There might even be a bit more at higher elevations. Future radar shows the progression from 6pm, 11pm and then disappeared at 5am ​​Tue #WCVB pic.twitter.com/xAiYX6wWJS – Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 23, 2020

Cold and dry begin the day. Temples fight at about 40 ° with a harsh ESE wind. The rain enters the Boston area in the middle of the afternoon, but it will start as snow inland. Multiple inches are expected overnight N,amp;W from I-495 … especially at higher elevations #WCVB pic.twitter.com/fmAyeXOsNU – Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 23, 2020

Good Monday morning … a little WINTRY WEATHER on the way. WINTER STORM WARNING N,amp;W from I-495 for snow this afternoon and tonight. Turn on #WCVB now for details pic.twitter.com/d14qhIm7Rv – Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 23, 2020

Terry Eliasen, WBZ: ‘The winter storm warning for most of Worcester County and Northwest Middlesex County begins today at 2 p.m.



Winter storm warning for most of Worcester County and Northwest Middlesex County begins at 2 p.m. Today … several inches of snow (plowable) coming here pic.twitter.com/OEfL7YKBcH – Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) March 23, 2020

Barry Burbank, WBZ: "Many areas that receive snow initially will receive a rain rotation from south to north."