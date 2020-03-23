Home Local News What Local Forecasters Say About Forecasted Snow, March 23, 2020

A winter storm warning or advisory was issued for the central and western parts of the state, but Boston should see less than an inch of snow on Monday, according to The National Weather Service.

West of Boston, Bedford could see 1 to 2 inches, while Worcester is expected to receive 3 to 4 inches of snow. Fitchburg is forecast to see 6 to 8 inches of snow, a map of the service shows.

"The forecast challenge will be the amount of snow accumulated before changing to rain," says the service. said on Twitter. "A #Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Berkshires & Worcester Hills for 4-8,quot; of wet, heavy snow. "

This is what local meteorologists say about the storm:

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: rando Waiting 3-6 ″ of N,amp;W snow from I-495 late today until tonight. There could even be a little more at the higher elevations. "

Terry Eliasen, WBZ: ‘The winter storm warning for most of Worcester County and Northwest Middlesex County begins today at 2 p.m.

Barry Burbank, WBZ: "Many areas that receive snow initially will receive a rain rotation from south to north."

