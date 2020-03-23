Home Local News What happened when Fox Run Cafe opened in Denver during the coronavirus...

What happened when Fox Run Cafe opened in Denver during the coronavirus pandemic

By
Matilda Coleman
On Monday, Lucien Reichert and his team of three employees were taking a much-needed break after their first week running a restaurant.

For five days, they had operated the new Fox Run Café with a skeleton team, serving take-out items for breakfast and lunch with reasonable success during the closure of a restaurant in the city and across the state caused by an international pandemic.

"As long as we don't kill each other doing this … I thought we would take it day by day for now," Reichert told Up News Info. What he meant was that, after working long hours with a small team, everyone needed a break.

"The weight of making decisions right now is affecting me," he added. "It's scary, because the three of us who work here are highly trained in food safety, and obviously we're going ahead and cleaning everything, washing our hands for an additional 20 seconds. But it's all unknown."

Hyoung Chang, Up News Info

From the left behind the counter, Fox Run Cafe employees Kelsie Berens, Sam Herrendorf and cafe owner Lucien Reichert take a take-away order from Andrea Crary, front left, and her husband Michael Coston at 3550 East Colfax Ave. in Denver on March 18.

Originally, Reichert had planned to open Fox Run in late January, but was delayed by permits and other typical delays. Still, he counted down the days and finally announced an opening date of March 18. And then the effects of the new coronavirus hit East Colfax.

"Opening a restaurant is difficult," Reichert wrote on his Instagram page Monday, March 16, the day Denver restaurants were forced to shut down all dinner services in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. . "Opening a restaurant in the midst of a global pandemic is … something else."

