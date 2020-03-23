What happened when Fox Run Cafe opened in Denver during the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML06bd98a8103e77150c441b53fb4d8bc411% %MINIFYHTML06bd98a8103e77150c441b53fb4d8bc412%

On Monday, Lucien Reichert and his team of three employees were taking a much-needed break after their first week running a restaurant.

For five days, they had operated the new Fox Run Café with a skeleton team, serving take-out items for breakfast and lunch with reasonable success during the closure of a restaurant in the city and across the state caused by an international pandemic.

"As long as we don't kill each other doing this … I thought we would take it day by day for now," Reichert told Up News Info. What he meant was that, after working long hours with a small team, everyone needed a break.

"The weight of making decisions right now is affecting me," he added. "It's scary, because the three of us who work here are highly trained in food safety, and obviously we're going ahead and cleaning everything, washing our hands for an additional 20 seconds. But it's all unknown."

Originally, Reichert had planned to open Fox Run in late January, but was delayed by permits and other typical delays. Still, he counted down the days and finally announced an opening date of March 18. And then the effects of the new coronavirus hit East Colfax.

"Opening a restaurant is difficult," Reichert wrote on his Instagram page Monday, March 16, the day Denver restaurants were forced to shut down all dinner services in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. . "Opening a restaurant in the midst of a global pandemic is … something else."

After his first few days in business, Reichert was exhausted, but he seemed very positive.

He said that he and two other chefs were constantly preparing food, with little or no time for things like paying bills or marketing the restaurant. When Reichert entered the cafeteria on Friday morning, at the start of the second day of a snow storm in March, the first thing he saw was a puddle of water where the roof had leaked the night before.

"This is my business school, and it's definitely making me overlook it," he said, laughing in disbelief. "We'll see how hard we can push ourselves, and if not, I'm not afraid to say, 'Hey, we can't handle this right now.'"

From now on, Reichert plans to reopen starting Wednesday, selling breakfast sandwiches and tacos, toasts, soups and salads, brioche donuts, coffee, and cream puffs.

"Are we helping or hurting more? That's a fear, "he said." Whatever happens, Fox Run's success is what it is. And hopefully, for many months or years into the future, we can say that our introduction to the restaurant industry was a pandemic ”.

3550 E. Colfax Ave., 303-537-4584 for orders, Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. at 1 p.m. Menu and more information at foxruncafe.com.