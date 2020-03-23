West Ham confirms that rescheduled games will take precedence over other London Stadium events | Football news





A message outside London Stadium says & # 39; No Match At London Stadium & # 39;

West Ham has an established agreement that ensures they can play their rescheduled Premier League matches at London Stadium, even if the season continues in the summer months.

The contract clause known as "The Prime Priority Principle,quot; means that West Ham matches take precedence over any other activity or event scheduled to take place at London Stadium.

The London stadium was to host baseball, track and field events during the summer months, which involves reconfiguring the stadium's temporary seating structure and playing surface.

A spokesperson for West Ham said: "As the primary dealer at London Stadium, our agreement with our E20 owners has a clause known as the Principle of Prime Priority."

"The Primary Priority Principle is an agreement that all competitive West Ham United matches will have priority over any other stadium activity, event or use on dates notified to us by a governing body, in this case the Premier League. If the Soccer season continues beyond May, our matches will continue as planned at the stadium.

"E20 has confirmed that it has an obligation not to schedule events during the football season that may harm the field of play. The football season is defined as the end date one day after the final competitive match we played in an event year .

"So far, we have no confirmation on when the postponed matches will be played, but if they are rescheduled they will be played at the London Stadium, which is home to West Ham United."