Wendy Williams says she will do her YouTube talk show amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid the coronavirus, the COVID-19 quarantine, Wendy Williams' talk show has also been suspended for everyone's safety. However, fans can be sure that they will see Wendy on their screens sooner than expected!

It turns out that Wendy is planning to move platforms to YouTube while the pandemic is still going on.

The hostess visited her IG page yesterday to tell her followers that she was planning her return to work after updating everyone on how her time in quarantine has gone.

Along with a drawing from his meditation, Wendy wrote, "I'm trying to stay calm. I went downstairs and went upstairs to vomit! I know EXACTLY who did it! Myway loves to play with rubber bands and there was a mix of bands Rubber, which means he swallowed! I keep telling you this is not the time to act silly. BTW, I'm going to start YouTube tonight. #socialdistancing #meditation #calm. "

This comes after inside information also previously shared that Wendy was "weighing her options,quot; after The Wendy Williams Show was put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The source said that ‘Wendy knows that this break is for the safety of everyone involved, so she supports the decision. But she is using her social platform to continue connecting with her audience and she has been pitching the idea of ​​maybe doing something from home. No one knows for sure how long this will last and anything is possible in terms of weighing your options right now. "

Wendy has kept her followers up-to-date when it comes to her self-quarantine and it seems that social distancing is hard for her.

After all, insider information also emphasized that she is used to always being live in front of a crowd and on a tight schedule, so taking such a radical break during which she has no contact with anyone is quite difficult.

Still, she's handing it out, and maybe moving her show to YouTube might even help her forget about things.



