Watch Neil Diamond sing a coronavirus version of & # 39; Sweet Caroline & # 39;

Neil Diamond is "contacting,quot; on social media with a message for fans: "Don't touch me, I won't touch you."

The "Sweet Caroline,quot; singer released an acoustic version of the Fenway Park staple on YouTube and his social media platforms on Sunday, with some song lyrics changed to reflect the spread of the new coronavirus.

Diamond left the lyrics of the first verse of the song intact, but nevertheless they have a strange quality given the current pandemic: "Where it started / I can't begin to know / But I know it's getting stronger / It was in the spring / And the spring is turned into summer / Who would have thought you would come?

However, in the previous chorus, Diamond blatantly changed the lyrics to reflect the importance of hygiene and social detachment: "Hands … wash your hands / Reach out … don't touch me … I won't touch you."

Diamond also visited Twitter on Saturday to express his appreciation for the essential personnel who have kept the United States safe during the outbreak.

"Thanks to healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone on the front lines to keep everyone safe," he tweeted. Diamond. "We applaud you!"