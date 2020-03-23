Watch Lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello without giving a Coronavirus Global Citizens concert as they isolate themselves together

%MINIFYHTML4050089b53aa9ffce857c43c719a5e6c11% %MINIFYHTML4050089b53aa9ffce857c43c719a5e6c12%

It's hard to believe that there was a time when people doubted that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had a real relationship. After they recorded their best-selling song "Señorita," some thought their paparazzi shots holding hands and kissing were just a publicity stunt, but there's nothing like staying together during a Coronavirus pandemic to prove that love is real. . And if Camila and Shawn's body language, the passionate looks they give each other, and their ultimate chemistry are not enough to convince you, seeing the two perform a concert while the social distancing of everyone except each other should silence the critics once and for all. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave a Together at Home concert (#togetherathome) through Global Citizen.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, many celebrities are doing what they like to do more than anything else in the world: share their gifts with others. While the concerts have been canceled as people can no longer safely gather in large groups, many musicians, singers, DJs, and actors are connecting with their fans in new ways. Together at Home concerts are catching on and there is no doubt that Camila and Shawn fans were delighted to see them perform together.

What many people couldn't beat is how much love Camila and Shawn had for each other resonated with each other and their fans.

Shawn played his acoustic guitar while the couple sang in perfect harmony and yes, they played "Miss,quot;. You can watch the live concert that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave through Global Citizen in the video player below.

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in its worldwide attack and many people were taken by surprise to see that a virus turns their lives around almost overnight. The virus is new and, at this time, it is unclear if there will be any long-term effects from having the virus and defeating it. It is believed; however, the virus will act like other viruses, which means that once you beat it, you will have immunity against it.

For those trapped inside or outside of work, taking a break from self-isolation and social distancing to partake with others around the world for a concert like the one Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello offered can be a cure for the soul.

