[WATCH] Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah Seek Lightness Amid Coronavirus Madness – Deadline

When Jimmy Kimmel enters Week 2 of homemade pranks without the outside world, the late-night ABC host of the night said, "I hope you and your loved ones are safe and smart, because not everyone is." Showing a photo of people gathered on the beach promenade, he added: "These stupid people don't seem to understand how sick I am of playing Candyland with my children."

Such is the wrath of COVID-19 isolation.

Kimmel, who was invited in The Howard Stern Show On his return to SiriusXM this morning, he used tonight's "minilogue" to separate a tweet from Donald Trump ("He somehow manages to be racist while telling other people not to be"), punish Rand Paul for not isolating himself while awaiting the results of his coronavirus test ("Maybe he goes to all the Kentucky supermarkets licking all the shopping carts) and to the newly diagnosed virusee Harvey Weinstein (" I thought it would be nice to hear good news "

Check out his minilogue above.

The present day, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah published a "PSA for unwanted food" that panic shoppers are leaving on store shelves. Backed by singing music, the clip shows images of delicacies as unappreciated as carrot spirals, Beyond sausages, and Mayochup and Mayocue sauces.

"Won't you give these unwanted groceries a loving home?" the clip asks. For the love of humanity, people: pick up a sliced ​​conch! Check out the exciting video below.