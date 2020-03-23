[WATCH] James Corden Presents Replay of First "Late Late Show" on 5th Anniversary – Deadline

James Corden, much dimmer than you could see him entering the stage for a typical The Late Late Show, filmed his own introduction to tonight's forced repeat of the coronavirus. CBS will air its first episode as a host on March 23, 2015, tonight's fifth anniversary.

"We had a lot of important plans for tonight, for the show we were going to give you, and for obvious reasons we can't give you that show right now," he said in the video released today.

The Late Late Show, Filming in Los Angeles, production closed on March 13 amid the growing health crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. CBS TV Studios / Fullwell 73 previously switched to filming without studio audiences to protect the public, but like other productions with live audiences, it finally decided to stop things.

Turning to today, Corden said that he and his team were working on a way to resume the show in the current environment. He also remembered a bit about his first show, marking Late Late ShowFourth iteration after he took over from Craig Ferguson.

"If I think about it, I'm full of nerves and excitement, and the feeling of when that curtain opened, and I came out the first time, I didn't know if it was going to fall flat on its face or if everything was going to be okay," Corden said in tones. soft. "And I never thought that day that I would be here today talking to you five years later."

In a bit of a coincidence, Corden's first guest on his first show? Tom Hanks.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson became one of the first high-profile Hollywood names to be diagnosed with coronavirus, as Deadline obtained on March 11. He and Wilson were in Australia, where he was working on Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis. Both Hanks and Wilson are recovering after being released from the hospital.

"Our thoughts are with him and Rita in Australia right now," Corden said in the video. "Our thoughts are with you all, wherever you are."

Tonight Late Late Show airs at 12:37 a.m. Take a look at Corden above.