Watch Carly Jibson give Judge Justin Martindale a sexy surprise

Carly Jibson may have been a Broadway baby but she has her job done for her in The Funny Dance Show.

In this clip from Wednesday's new episode, The guest book actress tackle Right said FredIt feels good song, "I'm Too Sexy." Jibson begins his solo routine wrapped in a black cape, from which the back dancers with high heels emerge.

While Jibson really brings out his A-game for his time in the spotlight, he also incorporates some unexpected humor. But of course, that's what The Funny Dance Show is about.

Despite clarifying certain aspects of his routine, Jibson is wrong on purpose at other times. Slapstick humor at its best, right?

However, we did not expect Jibson's big reveal: a photo of the judge Justin Martindale sewn into her hot pink bra. And it seems that Martindale is also impressed by the surprise, as he can barely contain his laughter.

"Is it me in your chest?" Martindale asks with a laugh.