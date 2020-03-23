Warren Greatrex excited about Emitom's future | Racing News

Warren Greatrex is confident that there are many great days ahead for Emitom after his encouraging career in defeat at the Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle.

The light-running six-year-old boy put on the best performance of his career to finish fourth on his return to Grade One troupe at the Cheltenham Festival three-mile contest.

With Emitom proving he can perform around Cheltenham and his jump has improved a lot, the Lambourn manager is excited about what the future holds.

Greatrex said: "He passed the race brilliantly and jumped much better. There was a question about whether he would drive Cheltenham, but I think that proved that it is not a problem for him."

"He won the last one and he's defeated some good horses like Summerville Boy and Paisley Park, so we can take a lot of credit for that."

"He's only six years old and maybe he's still a little weak to get home properly in a race like that, but he has run very well and, from my point of view, the most exciting part is that there is much more there. There is much to wait."

Although Emitom is among the best obstacles in the country, Greatrex has not ruled out the possibility of changing it to near next season.

He said: "With no Aintree and no overseas runners that can be allowed in Punchestown, that's what he's doing now for the season."

"We will see what happens when I return to find out if we run out of obstacles or if we are going to chase the rookies."

"He could be an extremely good hunter and that could help him jump even more, it would give him more to watch."

Greatrex believes Bob Mahler is an ideal candidate for next year's Randox Health Grand National after his third place in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup at the Festival.

He said: "Of all my runners at Cheltenham, what I liked the most and he showed me he was right. He was simply outclassed in two and then it was better than nothing after the last one.

"It has been progressive throughout the season and all roads will lead to the Grand National. We could look at the Becher next season to get a first look at the fences."

"He needs to put on a few pounds to get in, but he's not exposed and he's a bad player who's a good jumper and if I've ever had a horse for the race, it's him."

While stable star La Bague Au Roi, who toppled Richard Johnson at the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate in his last start, failed to record a win this season, Greatrex is optimistic because he still has so much to offer.

He said: "She untied herself a long way in Cheltenham, it was just a case of Dicky asking for a big one and the couple just had a little bit of miscommunication. If that hadn't happened, I would have been surprised if it wasn't at the end

"I feel like there are unfinished business there. He had a tough season last season and I think he made his mark until Christmas, and then some little things went against him."

"He is rated 149, so we can take a look at disabilities, but with his £ 7 mare subsidy, I still think he could steal a grade one."

Mulcahys Hill could receive a change of scenery after finishing the field in the Ultima, with Greatrex considering running the eight-year-old boy on the bottom fences next season.

He said, "It was a bit of my fault at the Ultima when I put my cheeks back on and it looks like he is sulking with his helmet, he seems to be a horse who likes to look around.

"We have options next season, but we've discussed going down the road with him with the country."