War-torn Syria prepares for blockade after first virus case | Coronavirus pandemic news

Syrians rushed to stock up on food and fuel Monday amid fears that authorities would resort to even stricter measures after reporting the first coronavirus infection in the country, where the health system has been decimated for nearly a decade. civil war.

According to the World Health Organization, testing for the new coronavirus will begin in a few days in northwestern Syria, amid fear of a disaster if the pandemic reaches overcrowded IDP camps.

"The evidence will be available in Idlib in two days," WHO spokesman Hedinn Halldorsson said Monday.

Some 300 COVID-19 diagnostic kits will be delivered to a laboratory in Idlib city on Wednesday, and "testing should start soon after," he said.

He added that 2,000 additional tests would be delivered as soon as possible.

So far, three suspected cases in northwestern Syria have tested negative after hospitals sent samples to Turkey, Halldorsson said, but fears remain high.

"The WHO is extremely concerned about the impact COVID-19 may have in the northwest," said Halldorsson.

"Displaced people (there) live in conditions that make them vulnerable to respiratory infections," he told the AFP news agency.

These included overcrowded conditions, physical and mental stress, as well as homelessness, food and clean water.

As part of a broader response plan for the region, three hospitals with intensive care units have been modified as isolation units equipped with ventilators, the WHO spokesperson said.

Up to 1,000 health workers were mobilized, and a new delivery of protective equipment, which includes 10,000 surgical masks and 500 respiratory masks, should arrive within the week.

Bracing for wider closures

Concern for all the displaced increased after the Damascus government announced on Sunday the country's first official case of the new coronavirus.

Lines formed outside of supermarkets, banks and service stations in the Syrian capital Damascus as people prepared for wider closings. The government has already closed restaurants, cafes, and other businesses, and has stopped public transportation.

The city's famous Hamidiyeh souk, a network of covered markets running through the Old City, was deserted after the government ordered all stores closed on Sunday.

Authorities closed the border crossings with Lebanon and Jordan, and Damascus International Airport was closed to commercial traffic after a last flight arrived from Moscow. State newspapers issued their latest print edition and will only be available online.

Syria has close ties to Iran, which is a key government ally in the civil war, and Shiite pilgrims frequently travel between the two countries. The Syrian Health Ministry reported the first case of coronavirus on Sunday night: a 20-year-old woman who she said had arrived from another country, without giving further details.

Devastated by war

An open curfew took effect Monday in parts of northern and eastern Syria, which are controlled by a Kurdish-led civil administration. It was not immediately clear how that would affect hundreds of US troops stationed in the region.

Syria's health system has been devastated by almost a decade of war that has displaced millions of people and generated rampant poverty. Hospitals and clinics across the country have been destroyed or damaged. The government is also under strong international sanctions linked to its conduct during the war.

Most people only experience mild symptoms of COVID-19 disease caused by the virus and recover within weeks. But it is highly contagious and causes serious illness in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. People can carry and spread the virus without showing any symptoms.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been infected worldwide and more than 15,000 have died. About 100,000 people have recovered.