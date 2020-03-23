Virtual test: England achieve a convincing victory over Sri Lanka | Cricket News

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation to play a Virtual Test Match of the postponed series between Sri Lanka and England.







Dom Sibley scored the highest for England with 72 while chasing 148 for victory on the final day of the Virtual Test

Ben Stokes reached the limit that brought England a fifth successive Test victory in Sri Lanka as the visitors achieved a convincing seven wicket victory an hour after lunch on the fifth day of the first Virtual Test Match.

Virtual test: summary of the match Sri Lanka vs England

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, strike rates, bowling averages and bowling speeds and plays a five-day test match based on those figures.

A big chunk of credit on the final day should go to starters, Zak Brawley (51) and Dom Sibley (72), who banished the nerves overnight. England could have been chasing 148 to win by adding 87 without losing in the opening session.

An excellent first session for England in the Virtual Test in Galle, as Crawley and Sibley remain together at halftime with England just 42 races away from registering their fifth successive Test victory in Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/GAM3kZE2pl – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 23, 2020

Even a slight wobble just after lunch in which England lost three wickets by six runs in 13 deliveries did not derail their drive for victory.

Crawley finally took Dhananjaya de Silva to Niroshan Dickwella for a well-built 51, his second Test fifty, and was struck twice when Sibley dropped just four balls later, cutting the roulette to Angelo Mathews in the short-medium for 72.

Joe Denly's stay at the crease was short, unfortunate to be caught by Dilruwan Perera with a ball that barely rose above ankle height, bringing back memories of a similar firing suffered by Nasser Hussain at the hands of Carl Hooper in Port -of -Spain in 1998.

54 minutes after lunch Ben Stokes reached the winning limit when England won the first Virtual Test in Galle by seven wickets. Dom Bess was named Player of the Match for his nine wickets. pic.twitter.com/GS977Mf2sm – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 23, 2020

However, there would be no more alarms for England, as Stokes (14th) sealed the victory by hitting Perera over the midwicket to get a four rebound to end things.

Dom Bess was named Player of the Match for his nine wickets in the contest.