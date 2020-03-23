VES encourages visual effects houses to work from home – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf098a5d66c4e28e5143181afb0f3107711% %MINIFYHTMLf098a5d66c4e28e5143181afb0f3107712%

The Hollywood industry has seen some huge obstacles, to say the least, since the coronavirus outbreak. Theaters have closed, productions have stopped, movie release dates have been delayed, festivals have been canceled, many film and television employees have lost their jobs. And all of this is affecting post-production houses that are often overlooked.

The Visual Effects Society (VES) released a statement today urging all employers of visual effects houses, regardless of size, to grant their employees permission to work remotely during the pandemic. "We understand security concerns to protect the proprietary work product, but right now is the time for maximum flexibility for visual effects artists and all professionals as we try to resolve our crisis," said the VES statement. "Many companies are trying to take action, and we are optimistic that studies and suppliers can find and implement viable solutions."

Post-production industry fears job will dry out during shutdown, reflects on future of remote publishing

VES also released a Best Practices Guide to Working from Home, which is designed to help the visual effects community by providing "technical solutions to common problems professionals may encounter when preparing and adapting to work from workflows in the home, acknowledging the technical and security issues involved. "

Since many houses depend on the work produced by the study machine, many can still slowly finish existing work. That said, the effect of the stopped productions will be felt by the companies in the coming months.

It seems that many have already adopted work-from-home practices since the outbreak began. Big houses like Industrial Light & Magic have all the staff from all five studios up and running and are secure and turn in the work. For medium and small houses, they navigate the storm and stay motivated through COVID-19 obstacles.

‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’

Disney



Based in Culver City, Zoic Studios has worked on shows like Game of Thrones, Warrior Y Arrow and they currently have a plate full of 30 projects including Fargo, SEE, Stargirl, DC & # 39; s Legends of Tomorrow, NOS4A2 Y The Bly Manor Enchantment. Zoic Studios co-founder and creative director Andrew Orloff told Deadline that with the slowdown in the entertainment industry, the number of new traditional visual effects jobs coming to Zoic has also begun to decline.

“In a traditional cycle, we operate on a completed job, sometimes with multiple episodes waiting for visual effects. This tempered design allows us to meet deadlines and release dates before production, ”said Orloff. "Our signal is complete and is slated for months into our future as the study machine follows us."

"DC Legends of Tomorrow"

The CW



And he adds: "We are well versed in adapting to changes in the industry. At the same time, we are passionately committed to evolving and helping to redefine the business in the terms on which we are founded. Based on this determination, find a commitment to our customers and staff to find a way. "

As the timeline for the closure of television and film productions remains uncertain, Orloff is confident that Zoic will find more ways to work. "Given the limitations with live-action production, there may also be an increase in demand for CG materials that do not require production boards," he said. “As more people are at home, and will be for the foreseeable future, there is a greater need for new content now than ever, and studios want to deliver as quickly as possible. Our ability to deliver photorealistic virtual production and vivid characters can enable our business to not only thrive, but also create remote opportunities for others in entertainment. "

It is good news that the work for Zoic and other visual effects studios seems stable at the moment, but in a moment of "social distancing," how are these companies navigating their work environments that require a lot of collaboration and massive servers?

Zoic has physical servers in secure locations in North America that can be accessed through a desktop portal. This has eased the transition for Zoic employees to work virtually. His New York team is working from home and Vancouver and Los Angeles will make the virtual change next week.

A few weeks ago, Dave Zeevalk, Creative Director, Visual Effects for Alkemy X, said they started looking for options for a virtual workflow that was more "robust" than anything they had ever used before. Alkemy X production, pipeline, and IT teams created and documented a new virtual workflow that included new servers to enable remote work and avoid redundancy.

"Fear the undead"

AMC



"Given the rapidly changing situation, we decided to make the review happen sooner rather than later and were able to deploy a team of 60 to 70 people in a completely remote virtual workflow for visual effects in a matter of days," Zeevalk said.

A challenge for Alkemy X, which has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Amsterdam, was meeting the security requirements for sensitive and proprietary content from its best studios. "Everything we implemented met 100% of their requirements, which is a great challenge for remote work," he said. “Our channeling team has been working in real time to write proprietary tools and services to ensure that our office hardware is not only monitored, but can automatically react to issues that may arise, which could cause an artist not to be ready for amount of time. "

He notes that the changes were made without much time to plan, but were made with "the highest level of efficiency." So far, his workflow and quality for his current projects, such as the sixth season of Fear of the living dead as well as the next Starz show Power Book II: Ghost and the Amazon series NOW The Savages As for the feature film, two undisclosed films are being completed for Warner Bros. and New Line.

& # 39; Black Lightning & # 39;

Josh Stringer / The CW



With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and Atlanta, FuseFX faces the same challenges as Alkemy X in terms of secure content and data-intensive collaborative work processes. Earlier this month, there were no reported cases of COVID-19 among its employees, so the study continued to function normally. But as things progressed, they were able to allow all of their employees to work from home at this point.

Like other houses, safety is a concern and FuseFX founder and CEO David Altenau told Deadline that they have made a "massive effort" to create a safe and effective system for their artists and other production staff while working from home.

"We have a very elaborate production management system that has allowed us to configure most of our employees to work remotely without any data coming out of our secure servers, but that they can collaborate almost as if they were in the office", Altenau said. “We also have very high-speed Internet connections and robust routers and network equipment that allow us to do that. Many installations are having a harder time getting that configuration. "

And he adds: “We are committed to meeting our deadlines and delivering the visual effects work related to those projects on time to meet the required release dates and theatrical releases. Therefore, there has been continued pressure to keep our operations at full capacity, as many other companies are closing. "

& # 39; American horror story & # 39;

FX



The list of FuseFX projects includes Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, American Horror Story, Them Covenant, DMZ, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hollywood, Snowpiercer, Black Lightning, The Outsider, among a long list of others. They are also working on high-profile projects AppleTV + and Disney +.

As for the Australian house Rising Sun Pictures, which has worked on films like Thor: Ragnarok Y Ford v Ferrari, continues to push. They began executing their COVID-19 escalation plan in January.

"We are activating our phased escalation plan, most recently eliminating any non-essential non-production personnel within the limits of our clients' security requirements," said Rising Sun Pictures director Tony Clark. “At the beginning of the year, we implemented intensified hygiene and cleaning practices and we are practicing social distancing. More actions will be implemented in the coming weeks. "

"Thor: Ragnarok"

Disney



Rising Sun has yet to see an effect of production downtime. They were on a series of projects that have been suspended, but their current workload is on target.

Visual effects studio The Molecule, which has offices in New York and Los Angeles, is currently working on many high-profile projects, including Dickinson, billions, Sunenius: Aretha, Little Voice, Schooled, For life, Unknown as well as the characteristics Stillwater, work it Y Happiness. CFO Andrew Bly said they have been working on a work-from-home platform for the past six months and are now testing it. As of Monday, his entire company of 52 artists, producers and supervisors has gone to work remotely. "Vaccines flow like we're in the office and we continue to learn a lot every day about managing large remote teams," said Bly. "Honestly, the whole process has brought us closer."