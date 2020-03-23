Verizon Offers All Mobile Customers 15 GB of Additional Data During Coronavirus Pandemic

Verizon has announced that it will automatically add 15 GB of high-speed data to wireless plans in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the company announced that it will waive surplus charges and late fees for those affected by the crisis, will waive Internet and voice service for those on its Lifeline discount plan, and reiterated its previous commitment to free international calls to customers of wireless and voice at home CDC level 3 countries, among other efforts.

"We understand the difficulties many of our customers face, and we are doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time," said Verizon Consumer Group CEO Ronan Dunne. "With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having reliable and affordable internet access is more important than ever."

The changes are in response to the Federal Communications Commission's 60-day promise to keep Americans connected. The promise asks US Internet service providers. USA That they do not terminate the service for residential and small business customers, waive late fees incurred as a result of the pandemic, and provide public Wi-Fi hotspots to "any American who needs them." It also urges companies to suspend data limits and rates for long distance calls.

From March 25 through April 30, Verizon consumers and small business customers with metered data plans will get an additional 15 GB, which can be used for an access point, smartphone, or other device. Meanwhile, Unlimited Verizon customers will get 15GB of 4G LTE access point data added to their plan.

It's worth noting that Verizon is waiving surplus charges, but It is not remove data limits for mobile clients. In a separate post, the company notes that "most of the company's wireless clients are on unlimited wireless plans," and says that clients who aren't "encouraged to connect to Wi-Fi access points whenever they're available." Because Wi-Fi connections don't count against data usage. So, that means if you have a plan with a data limit, you may need to call Verizon after the fact to have the excess fees incurred removed.

Several companies have also outlined how they plan to deliver on the promise. Comcast announced that it will suspend its Internet data cap policy for 60 days and will eliminate surplus fees for home Internet customers, among other initiatives. T-Mobile removed mobile data limits and gave customers 20 GB of additional access point / tether data. AT,amp;T, like Verizon, is not completely removing the limits, but instead says it will "waive excess data charges for the national wireless plan."

FCC President Ajit Pai says that virtually every major US telecom and broadband company. USA They are committed to the commitment, including Charter, Sprint and others.