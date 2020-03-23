Venezuela, already in crisis mode, struggles to fight the coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML98b876849ca1cb1d008000bb1f83d39611% %MINIFYHTML98b876849ca1cb1d008000bb1f83d39612%

Even before the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide, health professionals in Venezuela faced an endless shortage of drugs and equipment.

The worst nightmare of Venezuelan health professionals came true earlier this month when COVID-19 was detected in the country. Since then, at least 70 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Venezuela, increasing anxiety in a country in crisis where the health system lacks infrastructure and resources to treat basic illnesses.

"We are facing an unknown disease, without knowing what the behavior will be in our country," said Dr. Oscar Noguera, internist and director of Ancora Humanistas, a non-governmental organization in Venezuela.

"Health personnel are already complaining about the lack of adequate clothing for their protection, while the increased emigration of doctors and nurses has left our hospitals in a vulnerable condition," he told Al Jazeera. "The number of intensive care beds available in the country is barely close to 80."

In an attempt to contain the outbreak, President Nicolás Maduro imposed a quarantine nationwide and restricted travel between states.

"We are preparing for the most serious situation we have faced before," Maduro said on state television earlier this month. "The entire country will be quarantined. It is indispensable and necessary, and it is the answer."

But such measures have done little to calm the anxiety that comes with the coronavirus.

"There is anguish, fear and uncertainty since the whole system has been paralyzed, but we also understand that it is time to stay calm," Rosa Javira, a lawyer and teacher from Bolívar State, told Al Jazeera.

The president also encouraged people to wear face masks, even if it meant improvising, and banned people from getting on the subway or taking trains without one.

"Since the outbreak, we have witnessed nervous purchases, if you go to a pharmacy looking for alcohol (disinfectant) or a mask, you cannot find it," said Luis *, a teacher in the state of Táchira.

"And if you can find a bottle of alcohol (disinfectant), for example, it is expensive; the bottle can cost you up to 300,000 bolivars ($ 4.17) while our minimum wage is 350,000 bolivars ($ 4.85)," he told Al Jazeera. "This forces you to choose between food or medicine."

Meanwhile, some analysts warned that quarantine is not a viable option for many people, since many operate in the informal economy.

"Quarantine poses a dilemma between producing (and surviving) or protecting and protecting yourself," said Carlos Pina, a Venezuelan political analyst.

& # 39; Complex humanitarian emergency & # 39;

The country has not confirmed any COVID-19 related deaths, but the outbreak occurred at a time when Venezuela is already experiencing one of the region's worst humanitarian crises.

Venezuela's health system is among the worst in the world in its ability to respond to and mitigate a pandemic, according to the Global Health Security Index.

Treatable diseases like diphtheria, measles, and malaria have continued to spread.

Venezuela's government said the U.S. sanctions are hurting the administration's ability to buy medicine and food, while leading foreign banks and companies to reject services.

US officials contend that sanctions do not prevent the government from buying food or medicine.

"The ability to respond to the pandemic depends on the state of the public health apparatus, and Venezuela is currently experiencing a complex humanitarian emergency," said Rafael Orihuela, a doctor and former health minister in Venezuela.

"To prevent the virus from escalating it is impossible. We must prepare ourselves for the difficult scenario of an increase in infections and deaths from coronavirus in Venezuela," he told Al Jazeera. "As the country is today, it is difficult to think that we will be able to get out of the virus danger alone," he added.

President Nicolás Maduro encouraged people to wear face masks, even if it meant improvising (AFP)

IMF refuses to help Venezuela

The Venezuelan government turned to the International Monetary Fund for five billion dollars in financing to strengthen the country's health system.

"This is a crucial moment, and knowing the aggressive and highly contagious levels of this disease, we will take rapid and forced measures to stop its spread," Maduro said in a letter to the IMF.

But the IMF rejected the request, arguing that its government was not recognized by the international community. Venezuela has been locked in a political crisis for over a year, with the United States and more than 50 countries recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country's interim leader.

Maduro is now looking for a smaller $ 1 billion rescue package, according to Bloomberg News.

Meanwhile, Cuba sent 130 doctors to join the government's health program, Misión Barrio Adentro in the capital, while Venezuela's ally China sent 42,000 diagnostic kits to detect the infection.

"From the soul of Venezuela, we want to thank the People's Republic of China and President Xi Jinping for this generosity," Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said last week at the Caracas international airport, where she received aid.

Rodríguez also said that the World Health Organization (WHO) would provide medical supplies and technical assistance for the country in conflict.

"We thank the WHO, which has confirmed that it will provide aid to Venezuela since we are in a special condition. We are a country, illegally sanctioned, criminally blocked," he said last week. Maduro also said that Russia planned to send a donation in medical equipment and (test) kits.

A member of the Bolivarian National Guard checks a man's temperature as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 (Cristian Hernández / AFP)

Trap in and out of Venezuela

However, the Venezuelan does not only feel the effects at home.

According to the United Nations, 4.5 million people have left the country since 2015.

Many of those who have fled lack medical care, and with the borders now closed, many feel more vulnerable than ever.

"The population that may feel most vulnerable is the one that migrated overland (by bus or on foot) to countries like Colombia, Ecuador, Peru or the Dominican Republic," said Pina, a Venezuelan analyst.

"In these cases, many Venezuelans not only do not have health insurance, but also live from their daily work and are therefore the most exposed and exposed to the infection," he said.

Within the country, it is also a challenge, since many of them feel trapped in a situation where there are not many alternatives.

"Many families seem to feel powerless because the new government measures force them to be confined to their homes," said Pina.

According to Pina, many Venezuelans living on the borders with Colombia and Brazil often go to these countries to meet their basic needs, including food or fuel, while many also work on the other side of the border.

"Quarantine measures are taken to prevent the spread of the virus, however, the economic consequences for the country can be disastrous. With this outbreak, the country could be entering a new phase of a humanitarian crisis," added Pina.

For Rafael Wong, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist in the state of Bolívar, the concern is not only for his patients, but also for other health professionals.

"We have to remember that, statistically, our risks of contracting the disease are greater, so when I do my daily work, I cannot have any other feeling than worrying," he told Al Jazeera.

"However, I cannot let that take over, I carry on with my daily tasks and do it in my best capacity."

"For our part, we must also be careful, if we get sick we will not be able to help, and we will be a burden on our own colleagues, so we must be really careful, do our best and demand the best conditions."

* The name has been changed at the request of the person to protect their identity.