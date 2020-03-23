Utah Representative Ben McAdams provides update after severe shortness of breath due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLcb95c9ec5bd71209485f5a0849504b5f11% %MINIFYHTMLcb95c9ec5bd71209485f5a0849504b5f12%

Utah Representative Ben McAdams has provided an update on his health after being diagnosed with Coronavirus (Covid-19) and being hospitalized due to severe shortness of breath. Although Ben made it clear that he feels better, he is still in the hospital. In a post he shared on his official Instagram account, Rep. McAdams stated that on March 14, 2020, he returned from Washington, D.C. and started to feel bad. He immediately isolated himself, but his symptoms continued to worsen. On Tuesday March 17, 2020, he tested Covid-19 and the results were positive. He then returned home and remained under quarantine.

On Friday March 20, 2020, Representative McAdams continued to work from home and remained under quarantine. He even shared an infographic on Instagram about Coronavirus and its symptoms. For that night, it got significantly worse. Representative McAdam's case follows the trajectory of those who have become seriously ill with Coronavirus. Many patients say that day six is ​​the turning point. Those who improve do so on day six and those who get worse tend to do so on day six as well. Friday marked the sixth day for McAdams and that night he stated that he experienced severe shortness of breath.

Here is his statement of what happened.

%MINIFYHTMLcb95c9ec5bd71209485f5a0849504b5f15% %MINIFYHTMLcb95c9ec5bd71209485f5a0849504b5f16% “On Friday night, I experienced severe shortness of breath. I followed the public health guidelines and called the Covid-19 hotline. I was instructed to go to the hospital and check in with the isolation unit to be seen by healthcare providers equipped to receive me. I was admitted and have been receiving oxygen while struggling to keep my blood oxygen at the proper levels. Now I am without oxygen and I feel relatively better and I hope to be released as soon as the doctors determine that it is appropriate. "

You can view Representative Ben McAdams' full statement below.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the world, people are encouraged to isolate themselves, kept their hands on for at least 20 seconds, several times today, practiced proper hygiene, and avoided touching their faces (the virus enters the body through through the eyes, nose, and mouth) and those who cough or sneeze are recommended to do so in a tissue and then wash their hands after throwing it away.

Social isolation means staying at least three feet away from others and just leaving your home for basic necessities, trips to the hospital, fresh air, and work.

Sick people should contact their local health department for information.



