UTA makes sharp pay cuts when Coronavirus closes Hollywood – Deadline

Battered by the rapid coronavirus and its economic downturn, UTA is cutting wages today to keep staff employed and the lights on.

"Like businesses across the industry and our country, UTA is taking some immediate and painful steps to ensure that we overcome the current economic and public health crisis as strongly as possible," the local Beverly-based agency said Monday. Hills in a statement. Corporate remarks followed CEO Jeremy Zimmer addressing agents and other employees via video connection today with David Kramer and Jay Sures.

"In addition to aggressive cost-cutting measures, this includes asking our colleagues at all levels to take salary cuts, structured so that our top colleagues make the greatest financial sacrifice," the statement added, as top executives like Zimmer. , Kramer and Sures cut their salary to zero for the rest of what appears to be an economically difficult 2020, at best. "The understanding and support we have received from our colleagues has been incredibly rewarding, as has their recognition that these difficult steps are intended to ensure the strength and long-term viability of our company."

"While we do not know what the future holds, we are committed to being honest and transparent about the situation as we navigate these unknown waters together," the statement concluded.

With production stopped in the past two weeks and media centers like LA, NYC, Toronto, and London in various forms of closure, the companies that provide revenue streams for agencies like UTA, WME, and CAA have been depleted, forcing all the great boys to take unprecedented action.

