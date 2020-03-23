USNS Mercy, Naval Hospital Ship, bound for LA for the coronavirus response – Up News Info Los Angeles

– President Donald Trump said the Navy ship USNS Mercy, the world's largest hospital ship, will be deployed to the Port of Los Angeles as part of the coronavirus response.

Hospitals in Southland are filling up rapidly as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The ship is expected to ease some of those burdens to bring more hospital beds to the area.

RELATED: Hospitals running out of protective equipment

%MINIFYHTMLe86f48ca5792b07adab5528e91cc2d1513% %MINIFYHTMLe86f48ca5792b07adab5528e91cc2d1514%

The Navy says the ship has 1,000 beds.

%MINIFYHTMLe86f48ca5792b07adab5528e91cc2d1515% %MINIFYHTMLe86f48ca5792b07adab5528e91cc2d1516%

Onboard staff will treat the new coronavirus and other ailments.

"We will work closely with our neighbors there, Long Beach and others to make sure it is available to everyone no matter where they live," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a briefing on Sunday.

Authorities said the need is great in California.

"Although there are more medical cases in Washington, the projected need for beds in California is five times more," said FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor.

FEMA said the ship is expected to be here in "a week or less."