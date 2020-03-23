That military drive has included participating in the long Saudi-led war in Yemen, which has witnessed sexual abuse in a prison controlled by the U.A.E. and the Emirates pay members of the local al-Qaeda branch there. The U.A.E. he has since withdrawn his troops from Yemen, calling for a political agreement to end a conflict between the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels there and his internationally recognized and Saudi-backed government.

Emirati military officials at the base in Al-Hamra declined to speak to Associated Press journalists on Monday. United States Ambassador John Rakolta Jr., present at the event, praised the U.A.E.

"The associations are based on many aspects, many foundations, and this happens only one of them," he said when asked about Yemen. "Trust is a huge factor, huge. Transparency, common values, everyone works in a society ".

Rakolta also described the exercise as "defensive in nature,quot; when asked about Iran.

"I don't think they intend to demonstrate a provocative act to the Iranians to say we are going," he said. Rather, we are protecting ourselves and we want to sit at the conference table and negotiate a lasting peace agreement. "

There was no immediate reaction in the Iranian state media to the exercise. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ongoing outbreak of the new coronavirus is also concerning. Rakolta said there is no US diplomat in the US. USA he had contracted the virus. Savage said the US forces involved had had little contact with the outside world after the dispatch for the event and none had since tested positive. However, he said the military remained vigilant in terms of sanitation while living at the base of the desert.

"This has been an incredible training opportunity for us to go through this and practice how we would do something if, God forbid, we are forced to fight again in this region," Savage said.