USA USA AND EE. USA Troops Conduct Major Exercise Amid Tensions Of Virus And Iran

AL-HAMRA MILITARY BASE, United Arab Emirates (AP) – US Marine and Emirati forces. USA They carried out a major military exercise on Monday that saw forces seize an expanding Middle East model city, a drill conducted amid tensions with Iran and despite the new coronavirus pandemic.
Troops ran over the dunes of Al-Hamra Military Base to take the model city, complete with multi-story buildings, an airport control tower, an oil refinery, and a central mosque. Controlled explosions occurred when Emirati troops rappelled from helicopters and Marines searched the narrow streets of the Persian Gulf for "enemy,quot; forces.
The biennial exercise, called Native Fury, shows the close ties between the U.S. forces and the U.A.E., a federation of seven sheikhs on the Arabian Peninsula, home to Abu Dhabi, the capital, and Dubai, its financial heart.
It also comes after the United States killed Iran's most prominent general in a drone attack in January, and Tehran retaliated with a ballistic missile attack against US forces in Iraq. While acknowledging the tensions, US officials dismissed the idea of Tehran viewing such an exercise with suspicion, only about 300 kilometers (185 miles) from its shores.
"Provocative? I don't know," said Brig. General Thomas Savage of the First Marine Expeditionary Force, the highest-ranking US commander at the event. "It's about stability in the region. So if they see it as provocative, well, that depends on them. This is just a normal training exercise for us."
In the exercise, 4,000 US Army, Marine Corps, and Navy soldiers stationed armored vehicles and other equipment from Kuwait and Diego Garcia Island in Al-Hamra using a portable dock system. The arid desert, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Abu Dhabi, is home to the vast US oil reserves. USA, as well as its new Barakah nuclear power plant.
The combined forces of the USA USA And Emirati troops stormed the imaginary city of Al-Hamra, whose blocks of houses, hotels, and independent apartment complexes include an unfinished service station with a sign for the Popeyes fast-food restaurant.
While the shooting mostly included blanks, the practice remains very dire for the UAE, which has spent billions on its military, including the Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters that flew in circles, the armored vehicles that dotted the city canals and facilities themselves.
The U.A.E. deployed forces to Afghanistan after the 2001 US invasion of Al Qaeda after the September 11 attacks. Its everyday ruler, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has tried to project Emirati military power in the Middle East and also in East Africa. Former United States Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis proclaimed the Emirates as "Little Sparta,quot; for his stance.
That military drive has included participating in the long Saudi-led war in Yemen, which has witnessed sexual abuse in a prison controlled by the U.A.E. and the Emirates pay members of the local al-Qaeda branch there. The U.A.E. he has since withdrawn his troops from Yemen, calling for a political agreement to end a conflict between the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels there and his internationally recognized and Saudi-backed government.
Emirati military officials at the base in Al-Hamra declined to speak to Associated Press journalists on Monday. United States Ambassador John Rakolta Jr., present at the event, praised the U.A.E.
"The associations are based on many aspects, many foundations, and this happens only one of them," he said when asked about Yemen. "Trust is a huge factor, huge. Transparency, common values, everyone works in a society ".
Rakolta also described the exercise as "defensive in nature,quot; when asked about Iran.
"I don't think they intend to demonstrate a provocative act to the Iranians to say we are going," he said. Rather, we are protecting ourselves and we want to sit at the conference table and negotiate a lasting peace agreement. "
There was no immediate reaction in the Iranian state media to the exercise. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The ongoing outbreak of the new coronavirus is also concerning. Rakolta said there is no US diplomat in the US. USA he had contracted the virus. Savage said the US forces involved had had little contact with the outside world after the dispatch for the event and none had since tested positive. However, he said the military remained vigilant in terms of sanitation while living at the base of the desert.
"This has been an incredible training opportunity for us to go through this and practice how we would do something if, God forbid, we are forced to fight again in this region," Savage said.