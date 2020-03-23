US Businesses Seek Federal Aid Amid Coronavirus Blockade | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTMLfcbc54e0b9be8784e48eae3d4ebcdac811% %MINIFYHTMLfcbc54e0b9be8784e48eae3d4ebcdac812%

The US Federal Reserve USA He warns that the coronavirus pandemic will cause "serious disruptions,quot; in the economy.

It is planning what it calls "aggressive measures,quot; aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses that have been hit hardest.

Many of them are asking the government for help as forced layoffs increase every day.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher discusses the effect on the service economy of the United States.