Unusual Business: It's Time for Technology to Move Fast and Fix Things | Scientific technology

COVID-19 has changed the world, has ruined the social fabric, has ruined business, and has threatened supply chains. People are scared and snuggle up at home. Now, perhaps more than ever, it's time for technology to shine and help things get back to normal and prepare for a more successful, healthier, and safer future.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has thrown into disarray our vision of a connected digital world prepared to solve any crisis through global communication and rapid response. We must recognize that despite the incredible advances that our society has made as a result of technology, we have not been able to detect the patterns of this pandemic before they spread. How humiliating and disorienting.

The rate of rapid technological growth represented by Moore's Law pales in comparison to the exponential growth of today's invisible microscopic killer. After decades of rapid and gleaming progress, technology lost a lethal threat that has rocked lives, businesses and governments around the world, and represents a significant threat to humanity.

Tragically, thousands of people have died and many more can follow. The pressure on hospitals and medical providers is immense. The pain of losing loved ones will mark the lives of those left behind. This is not what we expected when we called in the New Year 2020.

Governments struggle to respond. China, Italy, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Australia, among others, have been criticized by some for being too strict. Britain is being criticized by some for being too lax. Spain is being criticized for being too late. No one knows the truth about how Iran has been affected, though things It sounds serious. The United States is observing, learning, and calibrating the response on a daily basis.

Through incredible advances in technology and industry, we have been successful in narrowing and shaping our world to meet our needs. Many around the world can enjoy any meal in any season and drink fresh water or a large number of drinks on demand. Many can travel the world at any time. We communicate across hemispheres by simply sliding a screen. We consider good health as a human right. We consume oil, gas, electricity and entertainment without a moment of consideration.

For those of us who are fortunate to enjoy all of those privileges, much of it may be about to change. The future begins here. And it has the potential to be a bit like the past. Growing up, we found it a little difficult to relate when we heard that people of our parents' generation postponed family gatherings and left the city in the summer to escape the polio epidemic that terrified Americans in the 1950s so surely like the threat of nuclear war. It terrified them in the 1960s. For our children, these concepts are even stranger.

When this crisis is over, it will be difficult for some to adapt to the new reality that, despite what we think, the world is not under our control. Fear and uncertainty are on our heels.

Businesses, schools, colleges and sports stadiums have closed worldwide. Millions of people are confined to their homes to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Millions of people will temporarily stop generating income, and countless companies around the world may collapse. Medical infrastructures in many countries around the world are being prepared for an influx of people who will require intensive care in hospitals, placing a heavy burden on the medical system, equipment, medications, doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals.

To ensure we get back on track and stay on track as long as possible, there is now an urgent need for innovation. Technology can help us overcome many of the problems arising from the crisis. The move to digital will create a host of vulnerabilities and challenges. Destructive cyber-jackals will swoop even as our communities drive their digital cars to protect themselves.

This global crisis presents the greatest challenge facing digital technology. This new fight against an invisible threat will result in the creation of new areas of business activity. Some that already exist will expand dramatically: digital medicine; diagnosis with artificial intelligence; remote social and commercial networks; freight and logistics online; One-click payment and cybersecurity systems for small businesses; 3D printing for vital medical equipment; distance learning training, just to name a few. Other entirely new industries will appear.

Together we must plan future pandemics because this story is just beginning. Society urgently needs massive testing capabilities, either through the worldwide license of successful technology to be tested during this crisis, or the development of new, reliable and rapid methods. We need technological solutions based on what we learn from this emergency.

We must look inward and ask ourselves the tough questions: Could we have tracked the spread of the virus earlier? How do we track data more efficiently while respecting privacy and civil liberties? Is that really possible, or should we sacrifice some privacy and freedom for the good of humanity? Can we deploy new technology for epidemiologists to forecast more accurately and doctors to treat more effectively? What could we have done better?

At this crucial moment in human history, many things can change. Entrepreneurs are specially trained to provide quick, effective and efficient solutions to some of our biggest challenges. The technological world has the ingenuity, resources, imagination and drive to meet these new challenges.

Humanity has been blessed with great talent and skill that includes, and perhaps especially, the world of science and technology.

So for those talented people, we say it's time to move fast and help us fix things. The future can be bright if we work together quickly, efficiently and as partners for all humanity.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial position.