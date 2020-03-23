Universal Pictures makes its theatrical films available on demand – Up News Info Detroit

With the coronavirus pandemic causing theaters to close worldwide, NBCUniversal has released its global theatrical releases from Universal Pictures on many on-demand services, including Comcast and Sky. Movie titles released include "The Hunt,quot;, "The Invisible Man,quot; and "Emma,quot;.

NBCUniversal released this statement: "Given the rapid evolution and unprecedented changes in the daily lives of consumers during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to offer this option at home and in theaters. NBSUniversal will continue evaluating the environment as conditions evolve and will determine the best distribution strategy in each market when the current unique situation changes. "

DreamWorks Animation's "Trolls World Tour,quot; will be available on April 10 in the United States, which is concurrent with its original scheduled theatrical release.

More information is available on their website here.