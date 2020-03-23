Ukraine's new infantry fighting vehicle completed initial test stage

The new Ukrainian Otaman 6 × 6 infantry fighting vehicle, developed by the private company RPA "Practika,quot;, completed one of the initial stages of the trials, according to the Defense Express.

The Kiev-based military magazine Defense Express reported: "Otaman 6 × 6,quot;, a completely new development incorporating the latest trends in wheeled armored vehicles: increased armor protection, availability of mine protection, a large stock of load capacity (to install more composite armor and heavy equipment, such as combat module), modularity, maximum mobility, high degree of digitization.

The new infantry fighting vehicle was developed by Practice for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in particular for the Ukrainian Marines, according to a joint decision by the Defense Ministry.

The amphibious vehicle can run at a maximum highway speed of 110 km / h with a maximum cruising range of 800 km and can carry a crew of 10 people, including commander, driver, and eight soldiers.

The vehicle is a configurable multi-wheel modular system with a high level of ballistic and mine protection due to its high-hardness monocoque steel hull.

Otaman has a modular design and can be configured for multiple wheels. The vehicle has a gross weight of 23,000 kg. Spacious internal volume is created by placing the engine in the front of the vehicle. This internal design can be used ergonomically and efficiently.

The new vehicle offers high mine protection (STANAG 4569) and ballistic protection (STANAG lvl 2 to STANAG lvl 4 with new armor modules) due to its monocoque steel hull. The helmet is also fully protected from biological and chemical threats. Detachable seats for all staff are mounted on mine clearance seats. The 453 mm ground clearance protects the crew from mines.