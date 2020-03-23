UK sends army to deliver masks to hospitals | Coronavirus pandemic news

The UK sent its army to deliver protective equipment to hospitals and told people to stay home and heed warnings about social estrangement, or the government will take more extreme measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

With some doctors saying they felt like "cannon fodder," the government said Monday the military would help send millions of items of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, to health workers who have complained. of scarcity.

So far, 281 Britons have died from coronavirus, and in recent days, British authorities have rapidly stepped up measures to try to limit the spread of the disease and prevent a repeat death toll in other countries where thousands have died. .

However, there have been complaints from front-line medical staff about the equipment shortage, saying they did not feel safe on the job. In a letter pleading with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson To increase EPP supplies, more than 6,000 doctors said they were being asked to risk their lives with outdated masks and low stocks of equipment.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted that there were problems, but promised that action was being taken. He said the army would drive trucks throughout the day and night to carry supplies to medical personnel.

"It is like a war effort, it is a war against this virus and therefore the military has been incredibly helpful in getting that logistics so that we can get supplies to protect people on the front lines," he told the BBC. , saying that the health service now had 12,000 fans, 7,000 more than at the beginning of the crisis.

Doctors look at Italy

"It seems very clear that there is a correlation between where Italy was a couple of weeks ago and where the UK is at the moment, in terms of number of cases and number of deaths," said Nadim Baba of Al Jazeera, reporting from the Central London.

"And in social networks there is no shortage of personnel from the National Health Service who says we urge you to stay inside, precisely because we are seeing what happened in the ICUs in Italy, where the beds are running out, where they have to decide who can have a fan to save their lives and who cannot, and they are really very concerned.

"They also say they do not have enough protective equipment. Some doctors and nurses have to report to work on things they have had to buy at hardware stores, including in some cases in garbage containers. The health secretary says she is receiving. In addition to that problem, but the health service is really begging people to take it seriously.

"They say this tsunami, a wave of thousands of cases, is just around the corner, and even if we moderate our behavior now, it will get worse and worse."

The UK has introduced a series of measures to try to stop the spread of the virus.

Very small rail services were introduced on Monday and jury trials were suspended days later. Johnson He advised the British to work from home if possible and ordered the closing of pubs, gyms and entertainment centers.

We have experienced the busiest visitor's day in living memory. The area has been overwhelmed by visitors. Emyr Williams, Snowdonia National Park

Tip ignored

But the advice to stay home and avoid social gatherings went unheeded by millions of people over the weekend who took advantage of the sunny weather and flocked to parks and beauty spots, ignoring instructions to stay six feet away. ) away.

Mental Health Tip COVID-19: Focus on Something Else (4:41)

Emyr Williams, executive director of the Snowdonia National Park Authority in Wales, said the past 24 hours were unprecedented.

"We have experienced the busiest visitor's day in living memory. The area has been overwhelmed by visitors," he said.

The government warned that the UK would face a closure with curfews and travel restrictions if people continued to ignore the advice.

Some companies have already acted due to the slowdown in demand, and clothing retailer Primark and department store John Lewis said Monday they would temporarily close all of their stores. Shoemakers and key cutters Timpsons said it would close more than 2,000 outlets, but would continue to pay staff their full salary during the shutdown.

It occurs when the UK opened the first part of a £ 330 billion ($ 384 billion) business loan guarantee scheme that will help small and medium-sized businesses borrow up to £ 5 million ($ 5.8 million) to deal with coronavirus stoppages.