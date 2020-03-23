UK closes, WHO warns pandemic to 'accelerate': live updates | News

The British government has announced strict controls on the movement, telling people to stay at their homes in a lockout that the police will enforce.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plan in a strange televised address to the nation, after 52 other people in the country died from the virus.

"As of tonight, I must give the British people a very simple instruction, you must stay home," he said.

The British move follows the imposition of strict blockades in France, Spain and Italy, and slightly more flexible restrictions elsewhere, while Europe is reeling from a pandemic that the World Health Organization (WHO) warned is accelerating.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday he noted that while it took 67 days for cases to reach the 100,000 mark globally, it only took 11 for cases to reach 200,000 and only four to reach 300,000.

More than 6,000 Italians have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, almost double the confirmed number of deaths in China, where the virus first emerged late last year.

In the United States, the number of cases increased more than 35,000, as the number of deaths increased to 495.

About 16,500 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Almost 101,000 of the 379,000 people who have been diagnosed with the disease have recovered.

Tuesday, March 24

00:15 GMT – New Zealand reports 40 new cases

New Zealand confirmed 40 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed and possible cases in the country to 155.

The Director General of Health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, said six people were in the hospital and in stable condition. Four cases are being viewed as community broadcast, he said.

00:00 GMT – Astronauts quarantined prior to ISS mission

Two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut spend their final weeks on Earth in quarantine before their April 9 mission to the International Space Station.

The Expedition 63 crew will launch from Kazakhstan without the usual ceremonies to commemorate the occasion and will spend six months on the ISS.

"We are ready to go, we are healthy, we have been tested very well with medical teams," US astronaut Chris Cassidy said in a quarantine video Monday.

