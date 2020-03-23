UK blocks for three weeks to stem spread of coronavirus | UK News

%MINIFYHTMLb682858608dbd97741075fb36da1fcf711% %MINIFYHTMLb682858608dbd97741075fb36da1fcf712%

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the British to stay home to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, closing non-essential stores, telling people not to meet with friends or family and warning those who Failure to follow rules will face fines.

"As of tonight, I must give the British people a very simple instruction: You must stay home," Johnson said Monday in a prerecorded televised address to the nation, replacing his usual daily press conference.

As deaths from the virus in the UK increased to 335, Johnson said that people would only be allowed to leave their homes to exercise, shop for basic necessities, attend to a medical need, provide care for others, or travel to and from work where absolutely necessary.

Plus:

"That's it, these are the only reasons you should leave your home," Johnson said, adding that people should not meet friends or family who do not live in their homes.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and scattered meetings," he warned.

The new measures will be reviewed in three weeks and relaxed if possible.

The government will close all stores that sell nonessential products, Johnson said, including clothing stores, as well as other venues like libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship.

Millions of people who took advantage of sunny weather to go to parks and beauty spots ignored tips for staying home and avoiding social gatherings, ignoring instructions to stay two meters (six feet) away.

Under the new measures, the government will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public who do not live together, and will stop all social events, including weddings and baptisms, but not funerals.

The parks would remain open for exercise, but the meetings would disperse, Johnson said.

"It aligns the UK with measures seen in many other countries in Europe," said Al Jazeera. Rory Challands. "FOr much of this crisis, the UK has been a step or two behind other countries. There were many people in the UK saying, "Why can't we see the same measurements?"

Italy, the global epicenter of the crisis with the majority of coronavirus deaths and an increasing number of patients, is currently under total blockade.

Spain and France have similar measures to contain the spread of the infection.

"Without a great national effort to stop the growth of this virus, there will come a time when no health service in the world could cope; because there will not be enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses." Johnson said in his direction.

Later Monday, Britain& # 39;The lower house of parliament is expected to pass emergency legislation that gives authorities radical powers to deal with the outbreak, including the right to detain people and put them in isolation to protect public health.

Earlier, in a letter asking to increase the supply of personal protective equipment, more than 6,000 front-line doctors warned that they felt like "cannon fodder,quot; and were asked to risk their lives with outdated masks, and low stocks of equipment. .

Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted that there were problems, but promised that action was being taken. He said the army would drive trucks throughout the day and night to carry supplies to medical personnel.

"It is like a war effort: it is a war against this virus, so the military has been incredibly helpful in getting that logistics so we can get supplies to protect people on the front line," he told the BBC. , saying that the health service now had 12,000 fans, 7,000 more than at the beginning of the crisis.