U-M president seeks dismissal of professor facing sexual charges – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – University of Michigan regents are expected to consider a recommendation from their president that the school fire an opera singer and full professor facing sexual assault charges.

Mark Schlissel wants David Daniels to be fired "immediately," The Detroit News reported Monday.

Nor does he want Daniels to receive severance pay.

"I have determined that Professor Daniels' conduct is inconsistent with the character of tenure at the University of Michigan and therefore constitutes grounds for dismissal," Schlissel wrote in a letter to be considered by the regents who meet Thursday. .

Daniels is on leave from the university amid allegations that he sexually assaulted an artist nearly a decade ago. He has denied that accusation.

In 2019, a Houston grand jury indicted Daniels and her husband, William Scott Walters, on sexual assault charges for what prosecutors say was the rape of a disabled man in 2010.

An Ann Arbor school student filed a federal lawsuit in 2018 alleging that Daniels groped for him, sent him sexual photos and videos, and in return requested sexual photos and videos of the student.

The student also alleges that he was served alcohol, given sleeping medications and sexually touched.

Daniels said in a 2018 statement that those allegations "are false and malicious," and that he and the "individual named,quot; in the complaint never had a physical relationship.

