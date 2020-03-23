Tyson Fury Coach Sugarhill Steward Is Guiding Apti Davtaev Towards A Heavyweight World Title | Boxing news





Russian heavyweight Apti Davtaev has sought Sugarhill Steward's guidance

Tyson Fury coach Sugarhill Steward has turned his attention to undefeated Russian Apti Davtaev, who could become a future challenger for a world heavyweight title.

%MINIFYHTML996e43cfeff0edbb2a15db97ef310fcf11% %MINIFYHTML996e43cfeff0edbb2a15db97ef310fcf12%

Davtaev, based in Detroit, has been preparing his destructive power at the Kronk Gym, the famous training base for the Steward family, which had been led by Emanuel, the late mentor of characters like Wladimir Klitschko and Lennox Lewis.

Her nephew Sugarhill has continued the Kronk's renowned teachings, guiding Fury to last month's WBC title win over Deontay Wilder, but has recently been tuning up another towering fighter in Davtaev.

Manny called him! 🔮 The late, great Emmanuel Steward predicted that Tyson Fury would become a heavyweight superstar, but he did not know what role his famous Kronk Gym would play … #KronkLegacy pic.twitter.com/uWH0jTDbXj – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 24, 2020

The Russian is working for a world title at Steward & # 39; s gym in Detroit

With an impeccable record of 21 fights, the 30-year-old has been climbing the rankings before the coronavirus delayed a planned clash with Lucas Browne, a former WBA champion, in Las Vegas on March 28.

At 6 ′ 5 ″ tall, Davtaev has the same imposing stature as top heavyweights, and promoter Dmitriy Salita, who previously led Swede Otto Wallin into a fight with Fury in September, is guiding him to a world title.

"Apti has the skills, size and power to be a real force in the heavyweight division," said Salita. Sky Sports. "Although they have different styles, Tyson Fury and Apti are physically similar in size.

"With Sugarhill in his corner, the sky is the limit for Apti."

After battling a draw with Wilder in his first fight, Fury parted ways with coach Ben Davison to bond with Sugarhill Steward, as he had previously been educated in Emanuel's aggressive approach to the sport.

The British fighter showed more attacking ambition in the rematch, regularly unloading his right hand when Wilder was forced to back off and Fury knocked him down twice, with a straight right hand and then a bold body shot, before the towel was thrown. .

Tyson Fury joined the American coach for the Deontay Wilder rematch

Fury's relentless aggression destroyed Wilder's resistance in Las Vegas

Davtaev has also benefited from Steward's methods and revealed the ruthless mindset that is drilled through him as he seeks to extend his record of 19 knockouts in 20 wins, with a solo draw.

"Training in Detroit has made me stronger," said Davtaev. "I have a new image in boxing. I have more confidence and experience, and my power has grown tremendously.

"I have also become a more aggressive fighter. I go after the opponents and try to finish them off, rather than just beat them."

With the boxing schedule suspended due to the ongoing pandemic, Davtaev must sit back and wait for news of his fight with Browne, who briefly became WBA champion in 2016 after a detention victory over Ruslan Chagaev.

All major world heavyweight titles currently reside in Britain, with Anthony Joshua wearing the & # 39; super & # 39; belts. from the WBA, IBF and WBO, along with recently crowned WBC king Fury, and Davtaev has to earn a place in the line of challengers.

But with Steward by his side, he intends to force his way into the plans of a world champion, which could lead to a dilemma for an on-demand coach.

Lucas Browne gets in the way of Davtaev's title ambitions

Davtaev has been developing his elimination power with Steward

"A victory over Lucas Browne is very important to me," said Davtaev. "The heavyweight division is very exciting right now with a lot of big names, and I think I am one of them."

"I've only seen a few of Browne's fights. He's a tough and experienced boxer.

"I've been looking for an intensive opponent for a long time. It will be an exciting fight while it lasts."