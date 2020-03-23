Tyler Perry responds to criticism of him wearing dress in & # 39; Madea & # 39; movies: that's a uniform

Lionsgate Films / Chip Bergman

While there is a stigma that it's easier for black men to become famous if they wear a dress, the & # 39; Vice & # 39; star She says it was her choice to wear a dress in her big screen debut and 19 other movies.

Tyler Perry He is best known for his portrayal of Madea in the long-running comedy film franchise he created in 2005. As he owes his big break to the character, comedians like Dave Chapelle They have criticized him, suggesting that Hollywood bigwigs often castrate black men on television and in movies for easy success.

Talking with YOU. On the rapper's "Expiditively" podcast, Tyler addressed the criticism. However, having nothing but praise for Dave, whom he described as "a brilliant and heavy thinker", he disagreed with the former presenter of "Chappelle & # 39; s Show". "So if that's the case in Hollywood, then that's the case. But that's not my case," said the 50-year-old actor / comedian.

Tyler said she chose to wear a dress when she made her big-screen debut in 2005's "Diary of a Mad Black Woman". "No one owned that dress except me. A $ 2 billion franchise, no one told me I put it on, nobody forces me to put it on. Everything was on stage. The black man owned the whole show, it was my choice, "he said. "So when I got to Hollywood and wanted to make 'Crazy Black Woman's Diary' it was my choice. And 19 movies since then have been my choice," he emphasized.

Responding to the claim that it is the easy formula for success, the film producer added, "Maybe that's the way it has been for other men who have …" Although he doesn't like wearing a dress, Tyler likened it to a uniform.

"I am not a man who likes to wear a dress. For me, as an actor, it is a costume," he explained. "If someone goes to Walmart to work, they put on their uniform. For me, that is putting on a uniform, going out to make people laugh, lift them up, cheer them on. And the good thing it does for so many people …"

Tyler last played Madea in 2019 "Madea's family funeral", which he has declared as the latest installment in the film franchise.