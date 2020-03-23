Tyler Cameron accidentally kisses BFF Matt James in a hilarious TikTok

Pucker!

Tyler Cameron, Hannah brown and his "Quarantine Team,quot; have been keeping busy making some fun TikTok videos. For the gang's recent masterpiece, the Bachelorette party finalist received a surprise kiss from his friend Matt James, which made a hilarious post.

In the prank-style video, Tyler and Matt stood on opposite sides of their friend. Kate Dooley and leaned down to kiss her on both cheeks. To her surprise, Kate pulled away at the last second and the two shoots ended up sharing an unexpected kiss on the lips. They captioned the post, "He Got It,quot;.

Before sharing their kiss, Hannah partnered with Tyler's brother. Ryan Cameron for a synchronized dance Boasting her Dancing with the stars abilities, the Single alum broke a movement to The Dance Queen Group"Funky Town,quot;.

In addition to proving they are the best account on TikTok, Quarantine Crew tackled the "Flip The Switch,quot; challenge with an epic video.