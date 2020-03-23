Tyler Cameron accidentally kisses BFF Matt James in a hilarious TikTok

Pucker!
Tyler Cameron, Hannah brown and his "Quarantine Team,quot; have been keeping busy making some fun TikTok videos. For the gang's recent masterpiece, the Bachelorette party finalist received a surprise kiss from his friend Matt James, which made a hilarious post.
In the prank-style video, Tyler and Matt stood on opposite sides of their friend. Kate Dooley and leaned down to kiss her on both cheeks. To her surprise, Kate pulled away at the last second and the two shoots ended up sharing an unexpected kiss on the lips. They captioned the post, "He Got It,quot;.
Before sharing their kiss, Hannah partnered with Tyler's brother. Ryan Cameron for a synchronized dance Boasting her Dancing with the stars abilities, the Single alum broke a movement to The Dance Queen Group"Funky Town,quot;.
In addition to proving they are the best account on TikTok, Quarantine Crew tackled the "Flip The Switch,quot; challenge with an epic video.
When the time for "change,quot; came, Hannah and Tyler swapped outfits with each other. Using Hannah and Tyler's romantic story as inspiration for the perfect legend, the group wrote, "BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah's pants."
How Single Fans will remember that Tyler and Hannah have spent much more time together in the past few days after meeting in Florida on March 15. When the duo and their friends are not together on the beach, they have connected with fans through social media. media.
During a recent Instagram Live, the stars dressed in superman suits for an outdoor workout and Hannah commented on the size of the Florida native's package. "Put that thing away," she said as she covered her crotch with a handkerchief.
Despite rumors that they are rekindling their romance, a source close to the former couple told E! News that they are just friends. "There is a definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler, but they are not dating," the source shared with E! News. "They have both expressed that they are not in a position to go out at the moment, but they care for each other. They have both been through a lot recently and support each other through it."
%MINIFYHTML25c891b0214d20779cb1546839c7a7b017%