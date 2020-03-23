Tua Tagovailoa shows how much progress he has made with his hip injury in a training video

It's been four months since Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa awkwardly fell for a pointless play in a victory over the state of Mississippi, dislocating his hip and fracturing the posterior wall of the joint.

It's the same injury that ended the career of two-sports superstar Bo Jackson's storybook, perhaps the strangest athlete of all time. Modern medicine has advanced significantly since the Jackson days (former Alabama linebacker CJ Mosely suffered the same injury in college and is still in the NFL as a member of the Jets), and many were hopeful that Tagovailoa could recover, but there were still many concerns.

Tagovailoa could have alleviated some of those fears on Monday when she posted a training video on Twitter showing solid footwork and mobility.

Tagovailoa's recovery appears to be The expected recovery time for a dislocated hip is three to four months. Tagovailoa was put in a "partial weight load recovery plan,quot; for six weeks, rehabilitating daily in Tuscaloosa. Tagovailoa's goal was to resume sports activity after three months and launch in the spring.

One key difference Between Tagovailoa's injury and the one that ended Jackson's career was that Tagovailoa received immediate attention for his hip, while Jackson continued to play and caused irreparable damage. That could be Tagovailoa's saving grace.

Before his injury, many expected Tagovailoa to be No. 1 overall in this year's draft, but that place now belongs to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Sporting News currently has Tagovailoa in sixth place for the Chargers, who are looking for a quarterback with the departure of Phillip Rivers.