Trump says he intends to reopen the country in weeks, not months

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said Monday that he wants to reopen the country on business in weeks, not months, and said, without evidence, that continued closings could lead to more deaths than the coronavirus pandemic.

"We cannot allow the cure to be worse than the problem," Trump told reporters at a press conference, echoing a tweet on Sunday at midnight. "We have to open up our country because that causes problems that, in my opinion, could be much bigger problems."

Trump acknowledged there were compensations, "there is no question about it," but said that if the closings go on for months, "there will likely be more deaths from that than anything we are talking about regarding the virus." "

The comments were further evidence that Trump has been impatient with the pandemic, even before it has reached its expected peak. In recent days, tensions have risen between those who argue that the country needs to return to work to avoid a deep economic depression, and medical experts who warn that, unless more extreme measures are taken, the human cost will be catastrophic.

Health experts have made it clear that, unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction (staying home from work and isolating themselves), the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in some parts of the world. Italy, which will cause many more deaths. While the worst outbreaks are concentrated in certain parts of the country, such as New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease is sure to spread.

But with the economic impact now targeting millions of jobless people, businesses closed, and markets in freefall, all undermining Trump's reelection message, the chorus of reaction is getting stronger.

"We cannot shut down the economy. The economic cost to people is too great," Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic adviser, said in an interview on Monday on the Fox News Channel. "The President is right. The cure cannot be worse than the disease, and we are going to have to make some difficult trade-offs. "

It's an opinion that has been echoed by others in the White House, some Republicans in Congress, and on Fox, where host Steve Hilton delivered a monologue on Sunday night that seemed to have inspired, at least partially, Trump's tweet.

“Do you know that famous phrase, the cure is worse than the disease? That is exactly the territory we are rushing into, "Hilton told viewers, describing the economic, social and human impact of the shutdown as an,quot; even bigger crisis "than the virus.

"Do you think it's just the coronavirus that kills people? This total economic shutdown will kill people," he said, noting increasing poverty and despair.

The White House, which over the past two weeks has largely allowed doctors to lead the administration's response, already seemed to be shifting in that direction.

"I am not looking at months, I can tell you now," Trump said Monday, adding that the United States will soon be open for business again. However, he said states could continue to apply stricter measures.

Even as Trump tweeted that he would be waiting until the end of the current 15-day period of recommended closings and self-isolation to make any decisions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were exploring new guidelines that make it possible for people working in " Critical infrastructure jobs "that have been exposed to the virus to get back to work faster,quot; by wearing a mask for a certain period of time, "said Vice President Mike Pence.

It is a change of tone that generates criticism from public health experts, who suggested that Trump runs the risk of making a dangerous mistake if he establishes a conflict between public health and the economic well-being of the nation, given the improbability that the threat posed by the virus will disappear in another week.

If the United States stops social distancing too soon, "it will have more deaths and more dives in the stock market," said Lawrence Gostin of Georgetown University, a lawyer with extensive experience in public health.

And the outbreak could reappear once people return to their normal routines of commuting, working, eating, and socializing, further stressing the economy.

John Auerbach, president of Trust for America & # 39; s Health, a nonpartisan organization, which works with governments at all levels to improve public health emergency preparedness, said widespread illness and death also have a powerful economic impact that is impossible to ignore or minimize.

"If you don't flatten the curve and minimize those who become infected, the amount of disease will paralyze business," said Auerbach.

Even Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close ally of Trump, urged Trump to follow the advice of public health officials.

"There is no functional economy unless we control the virus," he warned on Twitter. "Try to manage an economy with major hospitals overflowing, doctors and nurses forced to stop treating some because they can't help everyone, and every moment of heartbreaking medical chaos that unfolds in our living rooms, on television , on social networks, and is shown around the world. "

But Stephen Moore, a former Trump economic adviser, said it is time to "start thinking about what kind of dramatic costs to society we are absorbing from the shutdown," including tens of millions of unemployed and possible spikes in drug overdoses and suicides. .

He said he has been urging his former colleagues to selectively open up the economy in a way that minimizes public health risk with more testing and, for example, taking people's temperatures in public places, as they are now doing in other countries.

"There are no good solutions here. There are simply bad solutions," Moore admitted. "And for me, the worst solution is to stop our economy."

Other economists warned that if Americans return to work too soon, there could be recurring outbreaks that would only worsen a recession. But if the period of isolation continues for too long, there will be a high cost in trying to restart and maintain economic growth.

Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at consulting firm RSM, said lifting the restrictions after 15 days would be "a possible deep political mistake,quot; because it could lead to a second or third wave of outbreaks that would further harm economic growth.

"We have an opportunity to fix this," Brusuelas said, noting that Trump has a lot at stake personally, given the upcoming election in November. "The last thing one would want to do from an economic policy perspective is to elevate electoral interests above those of the economy or, most importantly, public health."

Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated on Monday that the economy will shrink at a record annualized rate of 30% in the second quarter. The unemployment rate would rise to 12.8%, the highest level ever recorded in data dating back to the 1940s. But this forecast assumes the peak of outbreaks in late April, after which there would be fewer reasons to restrict activity. economic growth, and would start a strong rebound in the June-August quarter, leading to solid growth in 2021.

Austan Goolsbee, an economist at the University of Chicago and a former adviser to President Barack Obama, says there is no real tension between containing the outbreak and preserving the American economy. He has repeatedly emphasized that the outbreak needs to be stopped so that growth can resume as companies feel comfortable hiring and consumers increase spending.

"Anything that slows the spread of the virus is by far the best thing to restore the economy," Goolsbee wrote on Twitter.

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. Worldwide, more than 375,000 cases have been reported, and although most people recover within weeks, more than 16,000 have died from the virus.

Boak reported from Baltimore.

